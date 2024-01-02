Blackcomb Helicopters' new board director Nick Salisbury brings deep utility and aviation experience

Blackcomb Helicopters

02 Jan, 2024, 17:13 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On behalf of the owners and board of directors of Blackcomb Helicopters, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Salisbury as a Director of each of the Blackcomb Helicopters companies effective January 1, 2024.  This is Blackcomb's first new director appointment since McLean Group ownership started and reflects both their high regard of Nick and what they see as an inflection point in the company's growth story, requiring outside perspective and experience.

Nick Salisbury - Director, Blackcomb Helicopters (CNW Group/Blackcomb Helicopters)
100% Carbon Offset since 2019 (CNW Group/Blackcomb Helicopters)
With more than 25 years experience in geotechnical drilling and more than 10 years experience in design and construction of specialty foundations, Nick is listed as a primary inventor on five U.S. patents and has two international patents pending. Nick founded Crux Subsurface, a geotechnical exploration and construction company in 1998 and in 2012  sold the business to Quanta Services Company a world-wide leader in Energy related construction. Nick continued as President of Crux, a Quanta Services Company, until 2020. Throughout his tenure at Crux and Quanta, a large percentage of their infrastructure design and construction projects have been completed using helicopter operations. Through much of his career Nick has overseen utility scale electrical transmission construction including, greenfield, congested corridor, and fire hardening projects. He has championed new processes and procedures for helicopter assisted foundation and overhead structure and conductor installation on some of North Americas largest and most critical projects.  Through this experience, Nick has developed extensive relationships with helicopter operators in Canada and the USA.

More recently, Nick acquired and serves as Chief Executive Officer of EmpireAir, LLC which is a Spokane-based air charter operator which is pursuing full Part 135 operations with a fleet of turbo prop aircraft primarily serving the Pacific Northwest region.

Jason D.D. McLean

Chair, Blackcomb Helicopters

CEO, McLean Group

SOURCE Blackcomb Helicopters

