Black+Decker® Disrupts Home Care Category with Launch of Industry-First VacuSteam™ Technology at Walmart

New Suction, Steam, and Heat Innovation Solves the #1 Steaming Frustration, Delivering Wrinkle-Free Results 45% Faster

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black+Decker®, a global leader in home innovation, today announced the launch of the VacuSteam™ Handheld Steamer, a category-redefining advancement in garment care. Making its retail debut at Walmart and on Walmart.com, the VacuSteam is the first device of its kind to combine suction, steam, and heat, effectively eliminating the friction of traditional steaming to deliver "One-Pass Perfection."

While traditional handheld steamers require users to pull fabric taut with one hand while steaming with the other, the VacuSteam utilizes proprietary Supercharged Suction to do the work for you. This breakthrough technology pulls fabric directly against a Ceramic Heated Press Plate, holding it securely in place to relax wrinkles and freshen fabric simultaneously. The result is a professional, polished look achieved 45% faster than standard steamers.

"The VacuSteam isn't just an improvement on existing products; it is a true category disruptor that represents the future of steaming," said Kait Macchiaroli, Senior Brand Manager. "We know our consumers look for cleverly simple solutions that eliminate stress. By introducing the VacuSteam to Walmarts nationwide, we are making this first-of-its-kind innovation accessible to everyone, from young professionals outfitting their first apartment to busy families looking for small victories in their daily routines."

High-Performance features include:

One-Pass Perfection: Engineered to remove wrinkles in a single pass, the device combines 1400 watts of peak power with 22g/min of steam output to blast through creases effortlessly.

Engineered to remove wrinkles in a single pass, the device combines 1400 watts of peak power with 22g/min of steam output to blast through creases effortlessly. 3-in-1 Versatility: Three intuitive settings – Steam + Suction High for stubborn creases, Steam + Suction Low for delicates, and Steam Only for quick fabric refreshes.

Three intuitive settings – Steam + Suction High for stubborn creases, Steam + Suction Low for delicates, and Steam Only for quick fabric refreshes. Supercharged Power: Engineered with 1400 watts of peak power and a 35-second heat-up time for high-efficiency results.

Engineered with 1400 watts of peak power and a 35-second heat-up time for high-efficiency results. Whole-Home Design: Designed for continuous use, it features a 200ml removable water tank for up to 7 minutes of uninterrupted steam and a generous 9.8 ft. cord to reach hanging drapes or bedding easily.

Designed for continuous use, it features a 200ml removable water tank for up to 7 minutes of uninterrupted steam and a generous 9.8 ft. cord to reach hanging drapes or bedding easily. Professional Maintenance: Includes a specialized cleaning brush accessory to remove lint and pills, maintaining the garment's finish and the tool's peak performance.

The Black+Decker® VacuSteam, priced at $77.99, is available now on Walmart.com and will roll out to store shelves nationwide beginning this month.

About Black+Decker®

Since 1910, Black+Decker® has been setting the standard for innovation and design of power tools, outdoor yard care equipment, and home products. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, Black+Decker®, has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland, to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. For more information on Black+Decker®, visit www.blackanddeckerappliances.com.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

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SOURCE Black+Decker® Appliances