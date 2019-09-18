BLACK+DECKER Launches Pria, A New Medication-Delivery Device To Help Americans Maintain Independence At Home

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK+DECKER™ today announced it has launched Pria™, a new automated medication management and home health care assistant device. Pria by BLACK+DECKER is the first commercial Stanley Healthcare product from BLACK+DECKER that provides innovative solutions and technology for safer, more secure, and more efficient care in the home.

With a mission to empower loved ones who desire to maintain independence while staying connected to their families, Pria by BLACK+DECKER is a HIPAA-compliant platform, voice-enabled tabletop robot that provides caregivers day-to-day insight into their loved one's adherence to both prescribed and over-the-counter medication therapy and wellbeing through a mobile application. Pria proactively facilitates in-home healthcare management by scheduling up to 28 medication doses, providing reminder alerts, dispensing medication at the scheduled time, and providing the user with fast access to family or caregivers with a simple voice command and built-in camera for two-way video calls. Pria is the ultimate home healthcare tracking and management tool for independent individuals and their caregivers.

"Our goal with Pria is to extend the circle of care within families, allowing multiple individuals to be involved in their loved one's care regimen," said Sean O'Brien, director, Health-at-Home Technologies, Stanley Healthcare. "In addition to checking in on medication dosing, you can schedule reminders for other things, like to drink water, and to video call family, all through an easy-to-use mobile application. We are excited to enter the health-at-home market, and look forward to continuing to deliver on our mission to empower those who are aging in place."

Pria by BLACK+DECKER is available to consumers on www.okpria.com for $749.99 for the product and $9.99 monthly subscription. For more information, visit www.okpria.com.

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER™ has been setting the standard for innovation and design of power tools, outdoor yard care equipment, and home products. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When home owners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

