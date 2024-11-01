BLACKDOCTOR.ORG ANNOUNCES 2025 BEST HOSPITALS FOR BLACK AMERICA

Historic Moment as CEO States it's No Longer Enough to have DE&I Measures Alone & Best Practices Must be Shared

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 2025 Best Hospitals for Black America was announced by national leader in Black health and wellness, BlackDoctor.org (BDO). This prestigious distinction recognizes hospitals that provide exceptional care to Black patients, an achievement of significance in today's healthcare landscape. What's different this year is BDO asked 1,000 US Black doctors one important question as part of the selection criteria: "Which hospitals do you trust most with providing quality and equitable care for your family members?"

"It's no longer enough to have DE&I measures alone within our health systems, as it's getting confusing, so BlackDoctor.org cut to chase this year and got personal with Black doctors to ask them who they trust most to care for their families," says BlackDoctor.org CEO Reggie Ware. "This is a historic moment for our country and our organization, and we plan to support sharing hospitals' best practices, so care improves overall in the US for the Black community." Ware adds, "The disparities in healthcare that affect Black communities are well-documented, and it is imperative to identify and promote hospitals that are making substantial strides in addressing these issues. By highlighting these institutions, we can guide patients to facilities where they are more likely to receive more compassionate and effective care."

The full list of those awarded can be viewed here. The BlackDoctor.org 2025 Best Hospitals for Black America will be formally recognized during an awards ceremony and symposium on January 23, 2025, at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. This list will play a fundamental role in driving further conversations on how to eliminate healthcare disparities that continue to disproportionately impact Black patients.

Advisory board members, who are not employed by BlackDoctor.org, reviewed the selection criteria and made recommendations for the award winners. The selection criteria for the nominations include the following:

Feedback from the nation of Black doctors who recommended hospitals they trust to provide care for their families

Quality of Care and Patient Satisfaction Scores

Representation of persons of color and women in senior leadership roles

Initiatives that positively impact urban communities

Supplier diversity and procurement margins

Commitment to equitable care for the Black community

Presence of a Chief Equity/Diversity Officer within the organization

"BDO continues to deliver on the promise to make every Black family as healthy as possible with our 2025 Best Hospitals for Black America listing," says CMO Derrick Lane. "As a nation, the importance of recognizing hospitals that deliver exemplary care to Black families address a critical need in our healthcare system: ensuring Black patients receive equitable, high-quality care in hospitals with positive outcomes."

About BlackDoctor.org

BlackDoctor.org (BDO) – in its 20th year in 2025 – has a mission to make every Black family to be as healthy as possible and overcome health inequality by building trusted connections between Black patients and the Healthcare System. BDO is the largest and most trusted health platform for Black consumers with more than 6 million monthly website visitors and more than 17,000 culturally relevant articles and videos. BDOs most popular health tools are the BlackDoctor Search and the BlackDoctor Chatbot, an AI tool that provides culturally relevant answers to BDO users.

SOURCE BlackDoctor.org