BLACKDOCTOR.ORG ANNOUNCES AI FEATURE FOR CULTURALLY RELEVANT CONTENT

BlackDoctor Chatbot is designed to offer Black Americans culturally relevant, condition-specific support right at fingertips, 24/7. BlackDoctor.org is the only platform offering trusted, culturally sensitive health information tailored specifically for Black consumers. Post this

As part of this launch, BDO issues a call-to-action to Black women to ask BlackDoctor Chatbot "How do I get my doctor to listen to me? or other questions that are right for them. Stories shared will be collected as part of a BDO nationwide initiative to help Black women feel heard, seen and understood.

"With BlackDoctor Chatbot, we're putting real time answers in the hands of Black consumers – answers that are based on lived experiences by our brightest and most trusted experts. It is the next level of where wellness and culture connects on BDO," states Executive Editor Jade Curtis.

How it works :

Press on BlackDoctor Chatbot (green checkmark with + symbol, located on right) and insert question. AI answers from BDO content and are populated on screen. Sample questions may include:

How do I get my doctor to listen to me as a Black woman?

What are early signs of prostate cancer for Black men?

How can I lower my blood pressure naturally?

What foods are best for managing diabetes?

About BlackDoctor.org (BDO)

BlackDoctor.org (BDO) is the leading health and wellness destination for Black consumers. In its 20th year, BDO has grown to have a total monthly platform reach of 20 million, with six million monthly website visitors. BDO leverages culture, content and technology to improve health outcomes for Black consumers and positively impact health disparities and health equity.

BDO's mission is to get every Black family as healthy as possible. BDO works with leading Black medical and health experts to provide "how to do it, you can do it" culturally relevant content to an audience who has always wanted health information they could trust.

