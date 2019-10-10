BlackDoctor.org (BDO) Announces 2019 Top Hospitals for Diversity

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackDoctor.org (BDO), the leading health and wellness online destination for African Americans, announces its 2019-20 Top Hospitals & Health Systems for Diversity. These hospitals represent all regions of the United States with emphasis on those that serve African Americans well. Each hospital on this distinguished list delivers quality care at the highest level, while promoting equity and inclusion in their operations, programs, services, and staffing. Among the notable hospitals and health systems on the list are Johns Hopkins, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Rush University Medical Center, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, George Washington University Hospital, Cedars­Sinai, Common Spirit Health, and Advocate Aurora Health.

In highlighting the significance of the top hospitals list, BDO CEO Reginald Ware exclaims, "Our 19 million plus audience places a great importance upon cultural humility and sensitivity when it comes to the entire healthcare delivery system. Our users have expressed a strong desire for us to point them in the right direction to providers and companies who excel in these areas. Organizations who are working hard to see that everyone is treated fairly, regardless of race or creed, are highlighted here. This important list is our means of recognizing the best institutions, while also paying homage to those values."

Among the determining critical areas of assessment, that led to this distinction by BDO experts, executives, and editors are:

Recognition of the institution among and by other leading hospitals

Commitment to the American Hospital Association's Equity of Care Pledge

Recognized delivery of quality healthcare services

Inclusive and diverse clinical and administrative staff

Persons of color and women represented at the highest levels‐including the board of directors and senior‐level executives

Culturally competent medical and professional staff

Significant investment and profile in community health programs and initiatives

This year's Top Hospitals will be streamed live and celebrated with a day of thought leadership sessions and a top hospitals luncheon recognition on October 30th at Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, 950 New Hampshire Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. On this day, BDO will also feature the full 2019 Top Hospitals list on its website and its social media platforms, reaching 19 million people. In addition, a commemorative 2019-20 Top Hospitals for Diversity eBook has been produced and will be distributed to over 750,000 people nationwide and positioned on the BDO website (http://BlackDoctor.org), for easy and quick downloads.

BlackDoctor.org (BDO) is the nation's leading health & wellness online destination for people of color. We have 19 million monthly visitors who visit our platform for culturally relevant content on health, wellness, lifestyle and longevity. BDO Connect (most popular tool) is the nation's first database of culturally sensitive doctors and generates over 100,000 monthly searches on our "Find A Doctor" Tool. Learn more about BlackDoctor.org at www.BlackDoctor.org and follow us on Twitter @BlackDoctor, and Facebook at facebook.com/BlackDoctor.org.

For more information, contact Regan Farley Deja Cromartie at 410-404-8753 or 226050@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Black Doctor

Related Links

http://BlackDoctor.org

