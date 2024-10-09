BLACKEYE GIN, THE UNOFFICIAL SPIRIT OF RUGBY, FOUNDED BY MIKE TINDALL, JAMES HASKELL, AND ALEX PAYNE, LAUNCHES INTO CANADA

Gin promises to give back to the game, with a first-of-its-kind fund supporting rugby through a donation from every bottle sold

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugby legends Mike Tindall and James Haskell, along with television presenter Alex Payne, announce the launch of Blackeye Gin, the unofficial spirit of rugby, in Ontario, Canada this October. Available at LCBO in store and online, Blackeye Gin will debut this month, offering consumers a chance to win a virtual meet-and-greet with the founders, as well as participate in in-store tastings across Ontario and activations supporting local rugby communities.

Blackeye Gin was born out of the overwhelming enthusiasm from the loyal listeners of the founders' podcast, The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby, who initially suggested the creation of a gin. Since then, the trio has developed a brand on a mission to support the future of rugby by creating a fund with the backing of a global advisory board and substantial support from iconic rugby figures. From each bottle sold, $1.50 will be contributed to the fund, which focuses on three key pillars: Research, Risk, and Recovery for both current and former rugby players. The fund aims to address significant challenges in the sport and become one of the largest donors to rugby-related causes within the next five years.

The gin's name pays homage not only to the physical nature of rugby, but also to the spirit of riding the storm and celebrating the sunshine. Mike Tindall remarks, 'We're thrilled to be launching Blackeye Gin into Canada after such a strong UK reception over the last year. It's been a journey full of challenges, but a whole lot of fun too! James, Alex, and I have had various battles throughout our careers - both on and off the pitch - and the name reflects the physical and emotional resilience and kinship we share. I think it really captures the essence of what this brand is all about - for those who give their best even when times are hard, and celebrate the good times!"

James Haskell said: "Blackeye began, as most good stories do, as a drink between rugby mates. Since then we have been on an incredible journey of distilling, branding, testing, sampling, tweaking and now we're really excited to be fully off and running."

A spirit so smooth it can be enjoyed neat, Blackeye Gin stands head and shoulders above its competition. It recently won a Double Gold Medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition in the competitive Best Gin category, with Blackeye being awarded an impressive score of 95/100. With its unique combination of botanicals sourced from each of the leading rugby nations, Blackeye Gin is a truly outstanding premium spirit. Featuring hints of forest pine, pronounced juniper from Canada and bright fresh pressed lemon coupled with sweet orange and zesty tangerine, the gin offers a soft, complex and full mouthfeel. It is poised to change the game – both in the spirit's industry and in rugby. The Blackeye Rugby Fund, comprising of some of the most respected medical personnel and influential leaders in the sport, will be responsible for distributing the funds to deserving causes across the rugby community. The ambition is to be raising $1.8m a year within five years.

The brand, a product from Catalyst Spirits, LLC will be available to buy at LCBO, for RRP $49.99, though with an introductory offer of $48.75.

