Blackford and Agamon Health Announce Commercial Partnership to Close Imaging Patient Care Gaps by Bringing AI-Based Workflow Management to Healthcare Providers

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackford, the pioneering strategic AI platform and solutions provider, and Agamon Health, a leader in closing patient care gaps, today announced a commercial partnership to bring Agamon Health's Coordinate solution to healthcare professionals.

Blackford and Agamon Health Announce Commercial Partnership to Close Imaging Patient Care Gaps

Under this strategic partnership, Agamon Health's innovative technology will be integrated with Blackford's tried-and-tested enterprise AI platform. Blackford's platform and services provides healthcare professionals access to an extensive portfolio of 100+ medical AI solutions designed to drive clinical efficiency and improve patient outcomes. By integrating Agamon Health's advanced AI tool, healthcare providers will gain access to actionable findings within radiology reports enabling notifications to referring physicians and facilitating the tracking of follow-up adherence.

"Blackford's mission is to improve the lives of patients and populations by leveraging AI to drive healthcare efficiencies," said Ben Panter, Founder and CEO of Blackford. "Radiology workflow management and follow-up are areas that can tangibly improve patient experience and care. We're therefore thrilled to add Agamon Health's Coordinate solution to our AI portfolio as this application has had demonstrable success in closing patient adherence gaps."

Agamon Health's patient adherence program enables radiology departments within hospitals and imaging centers to close the patient care gap.

"Data shows that 20% of radiology reports require a follow-up but actually less than 40% adhere to the radiologists' recommendations," said Michal Meirei, CEO of Agamon Health. "When looking for potential partners, we couldn't imagine a better partner than Blackford. Their reputation as leaders in delivering AI solutions to healthcare providers and translating them into actionable results makes them an ideal fit."

Agamon Health and Blackford will be presenting in RSNA an integrated demo of their AI-based workflow management solution at Agamon Health's booth #1249 and will be giving an exclusive talk on how to harness generative AI to empower radiology recommendations at Blackford's booth #3951.

About Blackford

Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services, and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes.

Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.

To learn more about Blackford's tailored approach to AI solutions visit www.blackfordanalysis.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Agamon Health

Agamon Health is an innovative health-tech company that focuses on improving imaging patient workflow management with AI automation across the continuum of care. The company has a commercial solution for radiology and has deployed it in various healthcare organizations across the US. Agamon Health replaces manual follow-up processes with smart technological platforms, bridging the patient care gap and creating new avenues for practice growth. Agamon Health will be presenting its Generative AI radiology platform for actionable findings and follow-up management solutions in the RSNA conference at booth #1249.

To learn more about Agamon Health solutions for closing care gaps, visit us at https://www.agamonhealth.com or on LinkedIn.

