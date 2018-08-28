Blackford Capital Adds Professional Audiovisual Company to its Portfolio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackford Capital, a national private equity firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., announced its investment in Tustin, California-based Hall Research (or "Hall"), a leading designer, engineer, and manufacturer of innovative A/V hardware and software to communicate between A/V sources and A/V displays. Its product line includes video over CATx solutions, matrix switchers, scaling products, and automation products. Hall is Blackford's sixth investment in its National Growth Practice, which invests in companies throughout the U.S., and the thirteenth portfolio company currently invested in by Blackford Capital. Blackford completed the transaction with financing from Gun Lake Investments and Comerica Bank.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such an experienced and dedicated team at Blackford Capital," explains Ali Haghjoo, CEO of Hall Research. "We feel that with Blackford's expertise, financial and operational insight, and willingness to partner together, Hall has tremendous potential in achieving growth and other strategic initiatives in the months and years to come."

Hall Research differentiates itself by providing customers with efficient and reliable solutions to complex problems that larger competitors often overlook. Hall currently features 22 different product lines, over 500 SKUs, and is frequently recognized and honored by InfoComm – the largest tradeshow in the Pro A/V Industry, as well as other leading industry trade organizations – for its quality and design capabilities. Many of Hall's successes and achievements can be attributed to the senior management team that has more than 60 years of cumulative experience in the Pro A/V and electronic hardware industries.

"From the outset, we were impressed with Hall's ability to leverage its in-house engineering and product innovation capabilities in developing custom-tailored solutions for its customers," states Dennis Dunn, Operating Partner and Director of the National Growth Practice at Blackford Capital. "We are confident that we can assist management in leveraging those capabilities in new market segments and geographic regions going forward."

In addition to Hall Research (Tustin, CA), Blackford's National Growth Practice currently includes: Online Tech Stores (Reno, NV), McClarin Plastics (Hanover, PA), and Snowhite Hospitality (Bloomingdale, IL), with previous exits of Staging Concepts (Minneapolis, MN), and Key Health (Westlake Village, CA).

Founded in 2000, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford Capital makes majority control investments in founder and family-owned, lower middle-market manufacturing, distribution, and services companies. Currently, Blackford Capital has thirteen portfolio companies. For more information, visit blackfordcapital.com.

Hall Research is a leading designer, engineer, and manufacturer of innovative A/V hardware and software to communicate between A/V sources and A/V displays. Founded in 1984 by current CEO, Ali Haghjoo, Hall's products include video over CATx solutions, matrix switchers, scaling products, and automation products. Hall serves a diverse set of customers in the Medical, Education, Digital Signage, Corporate IT, Cinema, Retail, and Government industries. For more information, visit hallresearch.com.

Gun Lake Investments (GLI) is an economic development arm of the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians of Michigan. Founded in 2014, GLI is focused on investing flexible capital to create economic opportunities for its Tribal citizens. For more information, visit gunlakeinvestments.com.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Comerica Bank was founded in 1849. Comerica Bank offers a full suite of services through its Business Bank, Retail Bank and Wealth Management business segments. Comerica Bank prides itself on understanding the needs of its community and customers. For more information, visit comerica.com.

