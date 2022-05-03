Blackford Capital Appoints Paul I. Doyle as Managing Partner

Mr. Doyle has been with Blackford Capital since 2014 as an Operating Partner. In this position he has worked closely with the firm's portfolio companies in the development of strategy, planning processes and talent selection / development. Over a 30-year career with Tier 1 automotive companies, Mr. Doyle has held senior leadership positions in sales, marketing and organizational development, including fifteen years as CEO of GHSP, Inc and Coastal Automotive and Coastal Container Group. His executive experience spans automotive product manufacturers, producers of mechanical controls, packaging and services.

In his role as CEO of Coastal Group, Mr. Doyle led the development of executive teams to achieve a 5-year CAGR of more than 20% by focusing on strategy, executive development, lean enterprise and best practices of organizational development. Prior to joining Coastal, Doyle spent seven years as CEO/President of GHSP Inc. where he led a comprehensive transformation of the company from metal forming to mechatronics, quadrupling revenue to over $400 million and creating almost half a billion dollars in equity value.

In addition to his proven operational expertise, Mr. Doyle has extensive experience in organizational development consulting, including positions at Donnelly Corporation, now part of Magna. Furthermore, Mr. Doyle is the Founder of LeaderWork Inc., a management development consultancy he created in 2014 which has trained hundreds of managers and executives on leadership. He is the author of several books on leadership and management.

"As our firm continues its high growth trajectory, we are delighted to add Paul to our senior leadership team as Managing Partner," said Martin Stein, CEO of Blackford Capital. "In this position, Paul's deep expertise in manufacturing leadership and specifically in talent development will be quite valuable for our limited partners, our portfolio companies, and our team members. His reputation for leading executive teams, empowering them to excel at planning, marketing/growth, lean enterprise and leader competence is well-deserved and will help Blackford continue to create value at our portfolio companies and drive returns for investors."

"Blackford has grown rapidly over the past several years and I am excited to step into this new role, and for the opportunity to establish and refine the processes that will further accelerate this success and help us scale for future growth," said Doyle. "Blackford is an award-winning private equity firm that is one of the fastest growing companies in the state. We are actively expanding the leadership team and management systems necessary to help portfolio companies achieve operational efficiencies and develop the innovative strategies that will facilitate the pursuit of hypergrowth opportunities."

Mr. Doyle earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Notre Dame, a Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration from West Virginia University, and a Certificate in Executive Management from the University of Notre Dame. He is a long-time board member of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA) and volunteer at Jandernoa Entrepreneurial Mentoring.

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. With a reputation for a relentless approach to value creation and a focus on operational excellent, Blackford was named the Private Equity Firm of the Year by M&A Advisor in 2021 and 2018. The firm has also received Deal of the Year honors from M&A Advisor in multiple categories, and its portfolio companies have also been included on the Inc. 5000. For more information, visit blackfordcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Romano

Lambert

(480) 577-9989

[email protected]

SOURCE Blackford Capital