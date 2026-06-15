BlackHawk Data Reimagines Its Managed Services Practice, Putting Every Asset, Alert, Ticket, and Decision in One Place with OneVision

An AI-driven managed services portfolio unifies networking, cybersecurity, datacenter, and collaboration under one platform giving IT and security leaders a single live view of their entire environment, from vulnerabilities and tickets to hardware orders and executive insight.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackHawk Data, a woman-owned IT and cybersecurity services provider, announces the transformation of its Managed Services practice: a fully integrated portfolio that assumes end-to-end ownership of an organization's technology stack and surfaces all of it through a single platform BlackHawk Data OneVision. This iteration brings four technology pillars Intelligent Networking, Cybersecurity, Modern Datacenter, and Unified Collaboration together under 24x7x365 US-based NOC, SOC, and end-user support, all delivered through one real-time operational view.

Most providers bolt together point solutions and leave clients managing a maze of disconnected dashboards. At BlackHawk Data, we take a different approach. We integrate the entire stack into OneVision, creating a single source of truth for your IT environment.

Metrics, alerts, tickets, assets, vulnerabilities, compliance checks, and even hardware orders all flow into one centralized platform. No more wondering who to call or where to look. With complete visibility at your fingertips, the answer is already there.

"Our clients don't have a data problem they have a visibility problem. They're paying for a dozen tools and still can't answer one simple question: what is happening across my environment right now? OneVision answers that on a single screen, and our team acts on it before most organizations even know something is wrong." - CTO and Co-Founder Jason Caparoso.

The Problem We Set Out To Solve: Fragmented Tools, Fragmented Accountability

Enterprise IT and security teams often rely on a growing collection of specialized tools to manage their environments, including separate platforms for monitoring, ticketing, endpoint management, vulnerability assessment, network infrastructure, and cloud operations. While each system provides valuable insights, the fragmented nature of these tools can create operational silos and limit overall visibility.

The resulting complexity can contribute to longer resolution times, challenges in vendor coordination, missed service-level objectives, and difficulty obtaining a comprehensive view of organizational risk, performance, and technology investments.

BlackHawk Data's relaunched Managed Services practice addresses these challenges through a unified service delivery model that combines centralized visibility with end-to-end accountability. By consolidating operational data into a single platform and supporting it with a dedicated team of engineers, the company aims to provide clients with greater transparency, streamlined operations, and a more proactive approach to managing their IT environments.

OneVision: One Platform for Your Entire Architecture

OneVision is the visible heart of every BlackHawk Data engagement a single pane of glass spanning network, security, datacenter, and collaboration environments. It is where clients and the BlackHawk Data operations team work from the same live picture, 24/7. From the executive dashboard down to an individual circuit, every layer of the architecture is represented, monitored, and actionable.

Centralized Visibility: Single pane of glass across network, security, datacenter, and collaboration complete operational transparency in one view.

Real-Time Dashboards: Live health, performance, and threat-intelligence visualizations for instant situational awareness.

Service Desk & Ticketing: Tier 1–3 ticket status, live queue, and SLA performance with ServiceNow and Jira integration.

Intelligent Alerting: Automated escalation workflows route the right alert to the right team with the right context nothing slips.

Asset Lifecycle Tracking: Configuration management, ISP circuit monitoring, utilization tracking, and SLA validation for every asset.

Vulnerability & Compliance: Continuous vulnerability reporting, patch compliance, and audit-ready evidence for PCI DSS, HIPAA, and NERC CIP.

Threat Intelligence & SOC: Incident tracking, threat detections, and live response status from the BlackHawk Data Security Operations Center.

Dynamic Topology Mapping: Interactive dependency maps visualize how infrastructure connects and what an outage actually impacts.

Procurement & Orders: Hardware orders, renewals, and asset acquisition tracked alongside the environment they support.

Executive Reporting: Business-context reporting that translates operational data into language the C-suite can act on.

A Live OneVision Snapshot At A Glance

99.9% Uptime

14 Minute Average Response Time

94% Patch Compliance

24x7x365 BlackHawk Data Ops Coverage

Four Pillars, Three Disciplines, One Team

OneVision is powered by an integrated delivery model that takes full lifecycle ownership across four technology pillars and three operating disciplines working as one.

Intelligent Networking, Cybersecurity, Modern Datacenter, and Unified Collaboration managed as one connected estate, not four silos.

End-User Support human-first Tier 1–3 help desk, 8×5 to 24×7, with VIP priority and full ITSM integration.

Network Operations Center (NOC) proactive 24/7 monitoring of servers, networks, cloud, and endpoints with a 15-minute response SLA and patch management.

Security Operations Center (SOC) SIEM, EDR, active threat hunting, incident response, and full managed detection and response (MDR).

A Self-Improving Lifecycle. Plan > Build > Operate > Manage

BlackHawk Data's proprietary lifecycle model Plan, Build, Operate, Manage runs as a continuous loop. Insights from Manage feed directly into the next Plan cycle, so the environment adapts to the business instead of falling behind it. Discovery and gap assessment inform architecture and roadmap; staged deployment and knowledge transfer move work into 24/7 monitored operations; quarterly reviews and optimization reports drive the next round of improvement all tracked in OneVision.

Real Infrastructure, Real Outcomes.

A regional transportation authority modernized 40+ sites with BlackHawk Data, achieving 99.998% uptime, a 73% reduction in incidents, and a 60% MTTR improvement. A regional healthcare system deployed Zero Trust across 12 hospitals in six months, onboarding 8,000+ staff with zero HIPAA findings and 85% less lateral risk without disrupting a single clinical workflow.

"Relaunching managed services around OneVision changes the entire conversation. Tickets, alerts, assets, vulnerabilities, compliance, even hardware orders it's all in one place, owned end to end by one accountable team. That's what enterprise IT leaders have been asking for, and it's what we now deliver on day one." – Dallas Munday, VP, Engineering

See Everything, Miss Nothing

BlackHawk Data Managed Services with OneVision is available now. New clients can begin with a complimentary Four-Pillar Assessment and a 30-day Insight Assessment that produces a tailored OneVision roadmap with phased milestones and quick wins. To see a live OneVision walkthrough or start a discovery session, contact BlackHawk Data:

Sales: (877) 456-4295 • [email protected] Web: blackhawk11.com

NOC/SOC: 24x7x365 • [email protected]

About BlackHawk Data

BlackHawk Data is a woman-owned IT and cybersecurity services provider delivering full lifecycle ownership of enterprise technology across networking, cybersecurity, datacenter, and collaboration. Powered by AI-driven analytics and the BlackHawk Data OneVision platform, BlackHawk Data pairs 24x7x365 NOC, SOC, and end-user support with a proven Plan-Build-Operate-Manage methodology creating smarter operations, faster resolution, and superior user experience. Learn more at blackhawk11.com

SOURCE BlackHawk Data