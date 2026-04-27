Maryann Pagano and Jason Caparoso of BlackHawk Data named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 New York finalists by EY US

EY US celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs shaping the future of business

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryann Pagano, CEO & Co-Founder, and Jason Caparoso, CTO & Co-Founder of BlackHawk Data, have been named finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 New York Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).

Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates bold leaders who disrupt markets through groundbreaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.

An independent panel of judges selected Pagano and Caparoso among 33 finalists based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth, and lasting impact in building long-term value.

"Being named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year is an incredible honor and a reflection of the journey we've built alongside our team, partners, and clients," said Maryann Pagano, CEO & Co-Founder of BlackHawk Data. "From day one, our mission has been to do what's right—delivering technology solutions that solve real problems and create meaningful outcomes. This recognition validates the work we've put into building a company grounded in trust, integrity, and long-term relationships."

Jason Caparoso, CTO & Co-Founder, added, "We've always believed that the best technology is thoughtful, purposeful, and built to deliver real results. This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to engineering solutions that cut through complexity and truly support our clients' success. We're grateful to our customers and partners who trust us to help them move forward with confidence."

Founded in 2018, BlackHawk Data provides secure, reliable, and customized IT and infrastructure solutions designed to help organizations navigate an increasingly complex technology landscape. The company serves clients across industries including enterprise, healthcare, finance, and public sector, delivering solutions that prioritize flexibility, transparency, and long-term value. Under Pagano and Caparoso's leadership, BlackHawk Data has established itself as a trusted partner known for its client-first approach, deep technical expertise, and commitment to delivering outcomes that matter.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into existing organizations, and multigenerational leaders who reimagined legacy business models for the future.

This year's New York finalists represent New York and Connecticut across all industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, financial services, life sciences, and more.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 16 during a special celebration in Manhattan and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. Winners will then be considered by national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives, and investors converge to shape the future of business.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In New York, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsor Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), regional Gold sponsors ADP and DLA Piper, and regional Silver sponsor Stagedge.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US and has expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November, where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit http://ey.com/us/eoy.

About BlackHawk Data

BlackHawk Data is built to deliver what matters. The company brings together the right people and expertise to solve complex challenges, delivering secure, reliable technology solutions designed for today and ready for what's next. With a focus on integrity, transparency, and purposeful design, BlackHawk Data helps organizations cut through complexity and move forward with confidence. The company's mission is to be the world's most trusted partner in delivering seamless, impactful business solutions, earning that trust through consistent execution, strong relationships, and measurable results. Visit blackhawk11.com to learn more.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

SOURCE BlackHawk Data