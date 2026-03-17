BlackHawk Data Launches CloudSight, a Continuous Auditing Platform for Cloudflare Environments

New platform provides 24/7 visibility, security auditing, and optimization insights for organizations running Cloudflare.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackHawk Data announced the launch of CloudSight, a continuous auditing and monitoring platform designed to help organizations maximize the security, performance, and visibility of their Cloudflare environments.

As Cloudflare adoption continues to grow across enterprises, many organizations struggle to maintain full visibility across their zones, DNS configurations, security rules, and performance settings. Industry estimates show that while approximately 38% of companies use Cloudflare, many organizations only utilize 40–60% of the platform's capabilities, leaving significant security and performance improvements unrealized.

New CloudSight platform gives Cloudflare users 24/7 visibility, security insights, and performance optimization. Post this

CloudSight addresses this challenge by delivering a centralized platform that continuously audits Cloudflare environments, identifies configuration gaps, and provides actionable recommendations for optimization.

"Cloudflare is one of the most powerful security and performance platforms available today," said Jason Caparoso, CTO and Co-Founder of BlackHawk Data. "But like any powerful platform, it requires visibility and ongoing optimization to deliver its full value. CloudSight was built to give organizations continuous insight into their Cloudflare environment so they can stay secure, performant, and fully optimized."

CloudSight analyzes Cloudflare deployments across multiple dimensions, including security posture, DNS configuration, traffic behavior, and developer platform usage. The platform automatically identifies misconfigurations, configuration drift, and underutilized features that could impact security or performance.

Key capabilities of CloudSight include:

Continuous Security Auditing – Review WAF rules, bot management effectiveness, Zero Trust posture, SSL/TLS configuration, and potential attack exposure.

DNS & Asset Intelligence – Analyze DNS records, validate DNSSEC and CAA records, and identify exposed or misconfigured assets.

Traffic & Performance Insights – Monitor real-time traffic patterns, detect anomalies, and identify optimization opportunities for caching, compression, and delivery performance.

Configuration Drift Detection – Automatically detect changes across zones and configurations to ensure environments remain aligned with best practices.

Security Scoring & Reporting – Generate a clear A+–F security score along with executive-ready audit reports for stakeholders and compliance documentation.

CloudSight provides organizations with a single pane of glass for managing their Cloudflare deployment, enabling security, DevOps, and infrastructure teams to monitor zones, services, and configurations across their entire environment.

"Many teams rely on Cloudflare for critical security and performance services, but they don't always have an easy way to continuously audit how it's configured," added Caparoso. "CloudSight turns Cloudflare from a powerful tool into a continuously optimized platform."

The platform includes more than 21 automated security and configuration checks across six audit categories and operates through a continuous monitoring engine designed to detect risks before they can be exploited.

CloudSight is available immediately and free for organizations currently running Cloudflare.

To learn more or request access, visit:

https://cs.blackhawk11.com/

About BlackHawk Data

BlackHawk Data is a technology solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and data resilience. The company works with enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions to design secure, scalable environments while providing expert engineering support and strategic guidance.

For more information, visit: https://www.blackhawk11.com/

SOURCE BlackHawk Data