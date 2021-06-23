Blackhawk Network Announces David McLaughlin as Chief Financial Officer

McLaughlin brings more than 25 years of finance experience at several Fortune 500 companies across multiple sectors, including financial services and fintech. He spent nearly a decade at Fiserv, a leading global provider of information management and electronic commerce systems for the financial services industry. While at Fiserv, McLaughlin served as SVP, Group CFO, where he oversaw multiple operating divisions, led various business transformation efforts, and supported the integration of several strategic acquisitions. Most recently, he was chief financial officer for Hiscox USA, a division of London-headquartered insurance company Hiscox Ltd., where he led its finance, accounting, treasury, government affairs, and legal functions. McLaughlin has also held finance leadership roles at Bank of America and Delta Airlines.

"Dave is a seasoned leader and financial expert, and has been instrumental in enabling businesses to scale globally as a key contributor to innovation in operations and technology. He will be an asset to Blackhawk's business priorities and help lead our teams as we continue to build globally and within the U.S.," said Roche. "He is an excellent fit within our already strong Blackhawk leadership team and finance organization."

"I am thrilled to join Blackhawk Network, a pioneer in the industry with a successful 20-year history of innovation," said McLaughlin. "I look forward to working with the Blackhawk team to execute on the company's priorities, accelerate growth and enhance value for its stakeholders."

