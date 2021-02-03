Blackhawk Network Announces New Canadian Virtual Universal Prepaid Mastercard®

Virtual prepaid cards can be ordered and delivered for fast and flexible online redemption

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet increasing consumer demand for fast, flexible digital rewards and incentives, Blackhawk Network has launched its new Canadian virtual prepaid Mastercard. These virtual prepaid cards can be redeemed via contactless online experiences where Mastercard is accepted. Or, for those who prefer a more tangible reward, recipients can opt for a physical card.

The new virtual prepaid cards are versatile reward options for Canadian businesses that issue incentives—and can be customized in several ways. Companies ordering the cards can include tailored email verbiage for recipients in addition to their logo or a branded banner featured in the reward's delivery email. These virtual prepaid cards can range in value from as little as $1 or up to $999 and can be spent internationally.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has driven more Canadians to actively shop online. In fact, our research1 conducted before many shelter-in-place mandates were announced found that one third of Canadians were making online purchases more often than they did a year ago—and that number is likely higher now," said Chris Jones, VP, Digital Services and Incentives at Blackhawk Network. "For Canadian businesses that manage incentives programs, offering virtual rewards like our new virtual prepaid Mastercard can provide a strategic advantage. People want to enjoy their rewards and they want to redeem them via the shopping channels they use most often—virtual rewards satisfy both of these preferences. They can also be ordered, delivered and redeemed quickly, which provides reinforcement for the behaviour that led to the reward in the first place and helps drive future desired behaviours."

Blackhawk's virtual prepaid cards enable faster issuance and redemption options than physical rewards—which must be issued, printed and mailed—while providing nearly the same flexibility in redemption options.

For more information, visit https://pages.blackhawknetwork.com/en-ca-virtual-prepaid-incentive-card.html.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving more than 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. For more information visit blackhawknetwork.com.

Virtual Universal Prepaid Mastercard card is issued by Peoples Trust Company under license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. No cash access or recurring payments.

1 "BrandedPay: How People and Brands Connect Through Payments" is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network between February 12 and March 17, 2020. The sample size included over 12,000 respondents in eight countries.

