Blackhawk Network (BHN) raises over $1 million for Habitat for Humanity to support building homes, community and hope around the world

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network (BHN) announced today that it has raised $1 million for Habitat for Humanity International through the sales of its Giving Good® gift cards.

Launched in 2020, Giving Good cards are a line of gift cards that brings together top retail and restaurant brands onto a single gift card, with a portion of its load-value directly supporting some of America's top charitable organizations including Habitat for Humanity. Retailers across the U.S. feature Habitat-branded gift cards on display racks. For each Giving Good card purchased, three percent of the amount loaded onto these cards1 are donated to Habitat for Humanity in support of its mission of building homes, communities and hope around the world.

As the most requested gift for nearly two decades, according to the National Retail Federation2, gift cards give consumers the ability to provide meaningful gifting experiences for recipients. Holiday research from BHN also found that consumers have an increasing desire to make a positive impact in their communities through their gift-giving. More than half of surveyed consumers (56%)3 are interested in giving gift cards that benefit a charity this holiday season.

"Giving Good cards provide a meaningful, personalized gift where the joy of giving extends beyond the recipient to support important causes like Habitat for Humanity International," said Steve Dekker, BHN managing director, Americas. "At BHN, we're inspired by the interest and consumer demand for purposeful giving and are committed to delivering products that help our customers and our partners make a difference."

"At Habitat, we know the transformative impact that a home has on families and communities," said Tolli Love, chief development officer, Habitat for Humanity International. "Every dollar raised from the sale of the Giving Good gift cards has contributed toward the construction of a safe and healthy home where children can play, and families can thrive. We are deeply grateful to BHN for their commitment to making a difference and for their support of our efforts to build and improve housing with families around the world."

Giving Good® gift cards are issued by Pathward®, N.A., member FDIC.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Blackhawk Network (BHN)

Blackhawk Network (BHN) is the leader in global branded payment technologies. We strengthen relationships between brands and their customers, employees, and partners by transforming transactions into connections. BHN's portfolio includes: Gift Card & eGift products, promotions and distribution that grow revenue faster; Rewards & Incentives that build loyalty and acquisition and are integrated into today's leading platforms; and Payments that enable businesses and customers to access and disburse funds in convenient and innovative ways. BHN's network spans across the globe with over 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

1 The donation program is not a Pathward product or service, nor does Pathward sponsor the donation.

2 The National Retail Federation's Annual October Holiday Consumer Survey was conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics and published in October 2022.

3 "BHN 2023 Holiday Branded Pay Study" was an online study conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network (BHN) in July 2023. The sample size included 2,014 US consumers ages 18+.

