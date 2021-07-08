Blackhawk Network Helps Retailers Prepare for Holiday with Release of Enterprise Digital Gifting Solution

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network is helping retailers prepare for a busy holiday shopping season with the release of the Enterprise Edition of its Digital Gifting solution. Last holiday season, digital gift card (eGift) sales increased more than 80%1 and sales continue to trend upward this year. With faster, streamlined onboarding, the newly released edition of the solution allows retailers to have a digital gifting experience up and running in as little as two weeks*, well in advance of peak holiday shopping season.

"The eCommerce growth experienced over the last year has made it more important than ever to have an optimized eCommerce gift card program this holiday season," said Jennifer Philo, GVP, US digital commerce and loyalty, Blackhawk Network. "If you are a retailer that isn't selling digital gift cards, you are missing out on revenue all year, but especially at holiday. The good news is our streamlined onboarding and expanded global access allows retailers to have a superior digital gifting program up and running fast. We focus on delivering a great customer experience based on years of experience and technology."

The Enterprise Digital Gifting solution offers all of the benefits of Blackhawk's proven SaaS platform that powers more than 500 ecommerce sites for more than 400 partners, now with faster onboarding. The platform is currently available to US customers with plans to expand internationally to additional markets later this year. Other key features include:

Ability to deliver great customer experiences through the branded, mobile-optimized platform.

Extensive promotional capabilities, like "give one, get one" offers and other consumer-focused promotions that can drive an increase in sales.

An industry-leading fraud solution with superior order approval rates that convert more sales.

Rapid onboarding and scalability after joining Blackhawk's global distribution network.

Blackhawk Network is a global leader in gift and prepaid cards. Learn more about Blackhawk's powerful digital gifting platform here.

*Timing begins following the signing of the contract and after all merchant information is received. Onboarding times are not guaranteed and may vary depending on the services and time to establish settlement and processor setup.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.



1 The "2020 BrandedPay Post-Holiday Shopping" report is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Survey Monkey on behalf of Blackhawk Network between December 27–29, 2020. The sample size included over 2,000 respondents ages 18+. Gift card growth findings are based on 2019 and 2020 sales data from Blackhawk Network from over 50,000 merchant locations across the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney Brunkow

The Fletcher Group

303.717.9575

[email protected]

SOURCE Blackhawk Network

Related Links

https://blackhawknetwork.com

