Blackhawk Network Introduces Scan-to-Buy Live Entertainment And Amusement Ticket Purchasing In US Retailers

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As live entertainment and amusement parks begin to make a comeback, Blackhawk Network has launched a contactless ticket purchasing solution for entertainment brands and retailers. This innovation makes it even easier for consumers to purchase tickets to their favorite theme parks, concerts and live events in the retail locations where they regularly shop.

Blackhawk is leveraging its proprietary ScanIt solution to enable QR ticket purchasing in retail. This QR code technology enables merchants to engage with customers at multiple touchpoints within the physical retail environment. Consumers can now simply scan QR codes in-store to purchase e-tickets to some of their favorite experiences and attractions and have the option of paying with cash, cards or digital payments. Disneyland has partnered with Blackhawk to offer QR code ticket sales in top retailers throughout California. In addition to amusement parks, Blackhawk's technology can be used for a variety of ticket experiences, including concerts and live entertainment, museums, zoos and other attractions.

"Shoppers' comfort with QR codes exploded in the last year. Now, as consumers return to in-person entertainment, we are pleased to continue the innovation around QR codes with the introduction of entertainment and amusement park ticketing," said Helena Mao, vice president of global product strategy at Blackhawk. "Our technology affords retailers the luxury of a content selection that is no longer hindered by physical space. And it gives shoppers access to a broader selection of digital content, such as e-tickets and digital gift cards, within a convenient purchase experience."

According to recent research from Blackhawk, consumer expectations for digital purchasing experiences is heating up: 73% of respondents say they want to be able to pay the same way they pay online, in store1.

Blackhawk is accelerating the digital payments transformation with the adoption and expansion of digital wallets, mobile apps and contactless payments. To learn more about Blackhawk Network's suite of innovative payment solutions, please visit our website.

1 Connecting Through Payments was an online survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network in March 2021. The sample size included 13,006 respondents from nine countries around the world.

