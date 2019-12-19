Blackhawk Network Names Brett Narlinger Senior Vice President of Global Commerce

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network announces Brett Narlinger as its new senior vice president of global commerce.

Narlinger is a veteran payments executive who brings more than 25 years of experience in numerous leadership positions throughout his career. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer for Green Dot where he was responsible for leading and driving growth across the company's divisions including numerous emerging payment solutions. Prior to Green Dot, Narlinger was Chief Revenue Officer for Mercury Payments, one of the fastest growing payment and gift card processors sold in 2017 to Vantiv, now Worldpay. Brett also served in senior management roles throughout First Data, now Fiserv, where he was overseeing all enterprise and national portfolio accounts, partner recruiting, channel strategies and sales. He brings deep expertise in leading high-performance sales and business development teams, spearheading successful marketing campaigns and driving payments innovation.

"Brett is a dynamic and accomplished payments industry leader. He has a demonstrated ability to lead winning teams, drive revenue and growth leveraging his deep understanding of our industry, vast expertise and strong network," said Talbott Roche, CEO and President of Blackhawk Network. "His background in driving emerging solutions through a vast network of leading merchants while building world class relationships supports the core of who we are, and what we are driving to in the future. I am confident Brett will support our winning culture and focus on delivering market leading solutions to our valued and growing customer base."

Narlinger added, "I am excited and honored to be joining Blackhawk Network and its world class team. Blackhawk has a proven track record of leadership and disruption in the gift card industry and is transforming into the global leader of emerging payments. I believe Blackhawk can and will shape the future of emerging branded solutions and I'm thrilled to help accelerate those strategies."

In his new role, Narlinger will report directly to Roche with responsibility for Global Commerce.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

