Blackhawk Network Names Harel Kodesh Chief Technology Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded payments provider Blackhawk Network today announced that Harel Kodesh has been appointed its chief technology officer, effective August 19, 2019. Kodesh leads Blackhawk's engineering and product organizations and reports to Talbott Roche, Blackhawk's CEO and president.

"We are pleased to officially welcome Harel to Blackhawk Network," said Roche. "Blackhawk continually looks for new ways to innovate with partners and help transform the future of branded payments. Harel's leadership and strategy will help us accelerate the introduction of innovative and augmented solutions we bring to customers, partners and consumers."

A seasoned executive, Kodesh most recently served as an operating partner at Blackhawk's parent company and global investment firm, Silver Lake. Prior to joining Silver Lake, he was the chief technology officer at GE Digital and vice president and general manager of Predix, GE's operating system for the Industrial Internet. Kodesh also co-founded and served as CEO at Nurego, a spinoff of EMC Corp.

"Tech innovations in prepaid and alternative payments have created the remarkable ability to consistently create new ways for brands to connect to and engage their customers," said Kodesh. "Blackhawk is poised to further disrupt the industry and I am excited to join this immensely talented team to continue the focus on product innovation and help the organization capitalize on that opportunity."

As CTO, Kodesh is now based out of Blackhawk's corporate headquarters in Pleasanton, Calif. In his role, Kodesh is responsible for Blackhawk's technology roadmap and execution, including product innovation and development, infrastructure, security, network expansion and desktop services.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

