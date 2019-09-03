Blackhawk Network Publishes New Gift Card Consumer Segmentation Report

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report out today identifies the top consumer segments for gift cards and explores shopper attitudes and trends in the consumer retail experience. Blackhawk Network, a leading global branded payments provider, shares the findings for addressing consumer needs in an ebook titled, "Meet the Gift Card Shopper Personas."

"Gift cards are an amazing customer acquisition and brand awareness tool—and incredible revenue generators. Mercator Advisory Group reports that in 2017 alone, more than $330 billion was loaded onto gift cards. We wanted to help brands to better target and harness the valuable gift card customer," said Theresa McEndree, vice president of marketing, Blackhawk Network. "Looking at shopper attitudes and buying behaviors provides deeper insights that complement what marketers likely already know about their customers based on demographics. Using our research on gift card buyers, we were not only able to identify and define buyer segments, but also reveal valuable insights into shopping behaviors within those segments, including how best to reach and engage them."

The report identifies seven gift card buyer consumer segments and ranks each segment's overall economic and receptivity potential, revealing the best segments for various retail gift card programs to target. The report also explores typical shopping behaviors and attitude for each segment, among other findings.

For more information and additional insights, download the "Meet the Gift Card Shopper Personas" ebook.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney Brunkow

303.717.9575

Courtney@fletchergroupllc.com

SOURCE Blackhawk Network

Related Links

https://blackhawknetwork.com

