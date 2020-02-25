Blackhawk Network Selected by Long John Silver's to Launch, Manage Gift Card Program

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network announced a partnership with Long John Silver's, one of the nation's largest quick-service seafood restaurants, and Alliance Cost Containment, the management company responsible for the gift card program. The partnership aims to broaden the restaurant's brand reach by selling gift cards in-store at retailers nationwide, online and in apps. Using comprehensive, end-to-end solutions, Blackhawk will enable Long John Silver's gift card program to reach both traditional and digitally oriented shoppers by creating a seamless omnichannel gift card purchasing experience in stores and online. Blackhawk's extensive network reaches approximately 100M consumers every week.

"Long John Silver's partnered with Blackhawk to better serve our guest's needs, reach a wider audience, and elevate our gift card program," said Christopher Caudill, Vice President of Marketing at Long John Silver's. "Our aim is to make sure gift cards are available where our guests shop daily and Blackhawk provides that visibility. Thanks to Blackhawk's expansive network, we are making the unique seafood experience from the coasts more accessible to consumers from sea to mouth-watering sea."

Research from Blackhawk Network1 found that instead of buying gift cards directly from a brand, 64% of consumers surveyed buy gift cards in-store from third party retailers—like grocery stores—that sell gift cards for a variety of brands. The research also found that 29% of consumers surveyed buy gift cards online from third party retailers. As consumer demand for omnichannel shopping grows, providing broader access to Long John Silver's gift cards will enable the restaurant to keep pace with the varied shopping landscape.

"Gift cards are the number one consumer gift preference and have a multitude of other applications, so leveraging all available sales channels can be a key competitive differentiator," said Jennifer Philo, GVP, Business Development, Blackhawk Network. "Restaurant gift cards are extremely popular, and Blackhawk's expertise in connecting brands with people will help Long John Silver's extend the reach of its gift card program to drive sales and attract new customers in a crowded market."

Blackhawk's gift card program management will include execution elements such as inventory management, card distribution, gift card marketing promotions and fraud mitigation. For more information about Blackhawk's capabilities, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 26 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's is a classic American brand founded in 1969 and stands today as the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 800 restaurants nationwide. Long John Silver's is famous for its wild-caught Alaska white fish hand-dipped in its signature batter and fried to golden perfection, but it also launched a line-up of grilled shrimp and grilled North Pacific salmon meals, tacos, and rice bowls in 2019. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

About Alliance Cost Containment

Alliance Cost Containment (ACC) assists clients with profit improvement by reducing procurement costs. We work with corporations, private equity backed companies and industry groups to instill institutional behavior change and lower expenses. ACC also creates and manages marketplace environments and gift card programs for franchise organizations and private equity portfolios requiring a group savings or GPO structure. ACC is the recipient of numerous awards, including Business of the Year from Louisville Business First, the GLI Inc.Credible Award, the Best Places to Work award 3 years running, the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Business award and more.

1 The Consumer Research study was conducted by Murphy Research on behalf of Blackhawk Network between February 4 and February 12, 2019. The sample size included 10,126 U.S. adults between the ages of 18–75.

