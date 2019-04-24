Blackhawk Resource Corp.'s Proposed Acquisition - The Green Room, Provides Update on its Manitoba Retail License Application

CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackhawk Resource Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk") (CSE: BLR), is pleased to provide an update on its proposed acquisition, The Green Room. The Company wishes to announce that they have passed the initial screening and have been added to the list of pre-qualified applicants for entry into the second round of the Manitoba Retail Cannabis Lottery.

Here is an excerpt from the letter received by Fred Pels, CEO of The Green Room, received from the Procurement Services Branch of The Province of Manitoba:

"Thank you for submitting a response to our Request for Prequalification (RFPQ) for Retail Cannabis Stores. On behalf of Manitoba Growth, Enterprise and Trade, Procurement Services Branch is pleased to advise that you have passed the initial screening of the responses and will be added to the Pre-qualified list for the opportunity to enter a lottery for a cannabis retail store licence."

"Manitoba is an exclusive cannabis retail market Canada, with only 22 stores currently operating in the whole province" says Fred Pels, CEO of The Green Room. "We are excited to be among the next group of qualified applicants to have a chance at a retail license in Manitoba. Bringing our unmatched customer service and product knowledge to bear in Manitoba has long been a goal of The Green Room. We look forward to working with the regulators in Manitoba to ensure we bring the highest quality of cannabis and CBD related products to consumers."

