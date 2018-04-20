Blackhawk Technical College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for 7-Year Contract with Options for System-Wide Participation

Following a competitive review process, including a Request for Proposals (RFPs) from all major vendors, Blackhawk selected YuJa to implement a cloud-hosted video platform. The seven-year agreement additionally provides "piggybacking" and discount opportunities for all member colleges of the Wisconsin Technical College System.

The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides an ideal solution that integrates with the college's existing self-hosted Blackboard learning management system (LMS) and existing video infrastructure to support the college's educational initiatives centered on video and student engagement.

"Our partnership with Blackhawk Tech continues to demonstrate that delivering campus video initiatives can be both an affordable and straightforward undertaking," said Dr. Ajit Singh, President of YuJa Corporation.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes within all sectors including higher-ed, K-12, government and corporate delivering video experiences including lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, and immersive social & mobile engagement tools. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in both Waterloo and Toronto.

About Blackhawk

The Blackhawk Technical College Central Campus is located midway between Beloit and Janesville. Situated on over 80 acres of partially wooded prairie, the campus is home to most of BTC's programs and services. BTC has five campus locations in Rock and Green counties and has provided educational opportunities to the community for over 100 years. Blackhawk's promise to every student is "to provide an opportunity to build a future through flexible education in a supportive environment."

