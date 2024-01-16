BLACKLANE LAUNCHES CITY-TO-SLOPES SERVICE FOR A SEAMLESS SKI EXPERIENCE

As an extension of the company's popular City-to-City service, Blacklane offers 7 routes to key ski destinations across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blacklane, the leading global chauffeur service dedicated to safety, sustainability, and stress-free travel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its City-to-Slopes service, an extension of the company's popular City-to-City service, which provides travelers with a seamless way to move between metropolitan cities. With a total of 33 new routes across France, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, and the U.S., the service will take customers directly to major ski destinations such as Aspen, Vail, Breckenridge, and more.

Blacklane - USA poster

Blacklane recently conducted a survey that found 45% of Americans say their least favorite part of a ski vacation is the risk of travel delays, and 25% say the biggest stress involved is the hassle of vehicle or air travel in the snow. With Blacklane's new City-to-Slopes routes, passengers can now travel with ease knowing that vehicles come winter-ready with snow tires and chains, ensuring warmth and comfort throughout the journey, in addition to amenities such as choice of music and Wi-Fi. 

Additional benefits include:

  • Save time: Door-to-door rides mean no waiting in lines or switching between modes of transportation.
  • Set the schedule: You choose the pickup time, plus you can cancel up until 1 hour before your ride.
  • Enjoy peace of mind: Travel in comfort in a premium vehicle, and rest assured every ride is carbon offset.
  • Fixed fares: The price for your route is the same no matter where within the city limits your ride starts/finishes.
  • Competitive rates: Taxes and tolls are included, you pay per car instead of per seat, and the only luggage limit is trunk space.
  • Reliable pickups: With long-distance car service you don't have to worry about strikes, short-staffing, or crowds.
  • En route entertainment: With Wi-Fi available for most locations, you can stream movies on the drive.

"Skiing holidays shouldn't have to be stressful - it's a great time to relax and one of the most magical trips you can go on", said Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and Founder of Blacklane. "Introducing our City-to-Slopes routes means that skiers and winter vacationers can make the most of their holidays in style, arriving at their destination safely and on time thanks to our trained professional chauffeurs. We are committed to providing top-tier transportation solutions to our global clientele for every use case."

Blacklane prides itself on offering the best service where passengers can relax, work, or simply enjoy the scenic views along the way. Customers can select the right car for their journey, from an SUV to fit their ski and snowboarding equipment to Blacklane's Business or First Class vehicles - whatever travelers need to make their journey to the winter wonderland with peace of mind.

For more information on Blacklane's City-to-Slopes service, including route details and booking information, please visit https://blog.blacklane.com/travel/how-to-make-the-most-of-your-ski-trip/.

Notes to Editor:
*The survey of 500 U.S. winter sports enthusiasts was conducted with OnePoll in December 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2318519/Blacklane_USA_poster.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277558/Blacklane_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Blacklane

