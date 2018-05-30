BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®

In the session, Mr. Zimmerman will highlight the ease of integrating with SAP solutions, as well as the key benefits and ROI the $7.4 billion public company has realized since using BlackLine's cloud platform on a global basis. Attendees of the invitation-only interactive session will hear first-hand about the selection process, implementation, challenges faced, lessons learned and key successes since implementing BlackLine alongside SAP software. Zimmerman also will discuss how Hershey is leveraging BlackLine to improve visibility, efficiency and standardization in its accounting processes and how the resulting stronger financial foundation has best equipped the company to maintain and grow its global operations.

The BlackLine Financial Close Suite for SAP Solutions is the only solution endorsed by SAP to assist with the financial close. Endorsed business solutions are complementary to SAP software, are developed in accordance with SAP development guidelines and are part of a program that is by-invitation only. The BlackLine Financial Close Suite for SAP Solutions complements the functionality inherent in the SAP ERP Financials solution, including the SAP S/4HANA® Finance solution, bringing enhanced control and automation to F&A departments worldwide. In addition, the BlackLine Connector for SAP has achieved certified integration with the SAP NetWeaver® technology platform running on the SAP HANA® business data platform, providing embedded, real-time integration with SAP ERP and the BlackLine Financial Close Management solution's various products, such as account reconciliations and variance analysis.

SAPPHIRE NOW and the ASUG Annual Conference is the largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem. SAPPHIRE NOW focuses on how companies can enable their digital business strategy and get more from their technology investments.

About BlackLine

BlackLine is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform.

Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize accounting operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close. More than 2,200 companies with users in approximately 150 countries around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements.

BlackLine is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation of FCPM.

Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

SAP, SAPPHIRE NOW, SAP S/4HANA, SAP HANA, SAP NetWeaver and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackline-and-hershey-to-present-in-roundtable-at-sapphire-now-300656271.html

SOURCE BlackLine

Related Links

http://www.blackline.com

