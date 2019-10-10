BlackLine CEO Invited To Speak At Bloomberg CIO Exchange At Nasdaq In New York

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therese Tucker, CEO and founder of financial automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), has been invited to speak next week at the third annual Bloomberg CIO Exchange event at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

The CIO Exchange: Consolidation, Collaboration & Optimization of the Cloud is expected to convene an audience of more than 150 CIOs, CTOs and other senior IT decision-makers across industries to network and examine common security, information and technology goals. This special collaboration between Bloomberg and Nasdaq will address key themes and potential issues to help today's CIO thrive in a rapidly evolving emerging technology environment.

Ms. Tucker will participate on a panel entitled 'AI & Automation: The Era of Intelligent Automation', designed to explore the benefits and implications of cloud and automation technologies on the enterprise. The panel will be moderated by Bloomberg Deputy New York Bureau Chief Lauren Berry. Tucker will be joined by Sylvie Veilleux, chief information officer at Dropbox, and Greg Goff, chief technology officer at Uptake.

Tucker will draw on her experience building BlackLine into a market leader and becoming one of the first female tech company founders to take her company public. Tucker is expected to share insights on what it takes to build and sustain a successful tech/SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company including how BlackLine is transforming and simplifying critical Finance & Accounting processes for its customers with cloud-based solutions and automation.

A recognized leader and inspiration for others looking to excel in business, Tucker has spoken at several leading universities and business schools, as well as at many investment and industry conferences including a standing room only keynote at SaaStr Annual in 2018. She also has earned numerous awards and accolades, including 'Entrepreneur of the Year', 'Most Influential People in Accounting' and 'Top Woman in SaaS' recognitions in just the past few years.

The CIO Exchange is an editorial effort that brings together all of Bloomberg's resources, including Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Intelligence, Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg.com. The 2019 CIO Exchange will be a half-day event and will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16th. The 'AI & Automation' panel will also be streamed live on Bloomberg.com and to 325,000 Bloomberg Terminal subscribers.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: BL) cloud-based solutions automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key Finance and Accounting processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

More than 2,800 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

