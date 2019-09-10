BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Named A Judge For Forbes 2019 Cloud 100

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) CEO Therese Tucker has been selected as a judge for the Forbes Cloud 100 list for the third year in a row.

The annual Cloud 100 is the "definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world" published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . BlackLine was honored in 2016 with inclusion in the inaugural Forbes Cloud 100. Less than two months later, the financial automation software provider made its debut on the Nasdaq.

The distinguished Cloud 100 judges panel, composed of public cloud company CEOs, evaluates companies based on four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%) and people and culture (15%).

"In just a few years, the Cloud 100 list has established an impressive track record of cementing the reputations of top cloud companies which have continued to achieve notable success, including several, such as BlackLine, which have gone public," said Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The Cloud 100 judges' qualifications precede them. We're honored that the leading public cloud company CEOs will once again lend their expertise to this year's list."

The 2019 Cloud 100 celebration will take place tonight in San Francisco.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: BL) cloud-based solutions automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key Finance and Accounting processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

More than 2,800 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

SOURCE BlackLine

Related Links

http://www.blackline.com

