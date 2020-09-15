BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Named a Judge for Forbes Cloud 100 for 4th Year in a Row; Also Invited to Speak at Annual Awards Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) CEO Therese Tucker has been invited to serve as a judge for the Forbes Cloud 100 list for the fourth year in a row. She also is a featured speaker at the annual awards ceremony to be held virtually tomorrow.

The annual Cloud 100 is the "definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world" published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . BlackLine was honored in 2016 with inclusion in the inaugural Forbes Cloud 100. Less than two months later, the accounting automation software leader made its debut on the Nasdaq.

The distinguished Cloud 100 judges panel, composed of public cloud company CEOs, evaluates companies based on four factors: estimated valuation; operating metrics; people and culture; and market leadership. In addition to judging, Ms. Tucker will participate on a panel entitled 'What I Wish I Knew Before the IPO' alongside the CEOs from survey software leader SurveyMonkey and cloud banking software leader nCino.

"The Cloud 100 list has established itself with an impressive track record of cementing the reputations of top cloud companies which have continued to achieve notable success, including several, such as BlackLine, which have gone public," said Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The Cloud 100 judges' and speakers' qualifications precede them. We're honored that the leading public cloud company CEOs will once again lend their expertise in identifying the next wave of cloud leaders and also share their stories of how they built world-changing cloud companies."

For more information or to register for the 2020 Cloud 100 virtual event, go here.

