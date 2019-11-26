BlackLine CEO Wins A Gold Stevie Award For Entrepreneur Of The Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therese Tucker, CEO and founder of BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), was named 'Entrepreneur of the Year' at the 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business held earlier this month in New York City.

Ms. Tucker was recognized for building BlackLine into a market leader and becoming one of the first female tech company founders to take her company public – with nearly 2,900 global customers and almost 245,000 Finance & Accounting professionals around the world now relying on BlackLine to streamline and automate their financial close and other key accounting processes.

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business are the world's premier business awards for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. This year's Stevie Awards program received more than 1,500 entries from individuals and organizations in 25 nations.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: BL) cloud-based solutions transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform . The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

Nearly 2,900 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com .

SOURCE BlackLine

