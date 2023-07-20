BlackLine Chief Information Security Officer Named to 2023 CISOs Connect™ Top 100

News provided by

BlackLine

20 Jul, 2023, 09:01 ET

Jill Knesek recognized for her contributions delivering trusted and secure accounting automation software solutions to thousands of customers worldwide

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Jill Knesek has been named one of the Top 100 CISOs in North America by CISOs Connect™, an invitation-only community for enterprise security executives. Knesek was recognized for implementing cutting-edge information security protocols, demonstrating visionary leadership, and fostering a robust culture of cyber security awareness throughout the company.

Continue Reading
BlackLine Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Jill Knesek has been named one of the Top 100 CISOs in North America by CISOs Connect™, an invitation-only community for enterprise security executives. Knesek was recognized for implementing cutting-edge information security protocols, demonstrating visionary leadership, and fostering a robust culture of cyber security awareness throughout the accounting automation software leader.
BlackLine Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Jill Knesek has been named one of the Top 100 CISOs in North America by CISOs Connect™, an invitation-only community for enterprise security executives. Knesek was recognized for implementing cutting-edge information security protocols, demonstrating visionary leadership, and fostering a robust culture of cyber security awareness throughout the accounting automation software leader.

The CISOs Connect Top 100 commends "preeminent security leaders" who are driving innovative solutions and transforming their organization's cybersecurity strategies. The selection process is rigorous, with nominees judged based on their vision, leadership, innovation, and industry involvement.

"BlackLine has a long history at the forefront of adoption of information security standards," said Knesek. "This acknowledgment is a testament to the team's tireless work to stay ahead of the curve and ensure security and privacy across all our cloud services."

BlackLine was first in the cloud financial close automation category to achieve ISO/IEC 27001 certification and complete a SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type 2 examination and third-party audit 10 years ago. Since then, BlackLine has repeatedly been first to add new ISO/IEC and other key security and privacy certifications, including most recently ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO/IEC 27018.

Knesek has been instrumental in reinforcing BlackLine's position as a trusted provider of a secure financial operations management platform for thousands of customers worldwide. "Keeping our clients' and employees' confidential information safe and private is a top priority," BlackLine Founder and Co-CEO Therese Tucker said. "Jill's efforts ensuring the highest level of cybersecurity practices is fundamental to our success."

A licensed CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) and CISM (Certified Information Security Manager), Knesek has more than 25 years of cybersecurity experience working in both internal and customer-facing roles including serving in CISO positions at Cheetah Digital, Mattel, and BT Global Services. Previously, she served as a special agent for the FBI, assigned to the Cyber Crime Squad in the Los Angeles field office.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable, and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 4,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

SOURCE BlackLine

Also from this source

99% of Stakeholders Surveyed by BlackLine Report Challenges with Intercompany Accounting Processes

BlackLine Continues Asia-Pacific Expansion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.