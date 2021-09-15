BlackLine CMO Andres Botero Invited To Speak At SaaStr Annual 2021

Mr. Botero will be giving a presentation entitled 'The How and Why of Category Creation and Leadership', sharing proven strategies and best practices to engage with leading industry analyst firms to help influence the creation of new software categories and achieve a market leadership position. Botero will draw upon his more than 20 years of experience helping grow leading B2B SaaS companies and building their brands globally.

Botero's participation at SaaStr comes on the heels of BlackLine being named a Top 100 Software Company for 2021 by The Software Report, a leading source for market research, insights and news related to the software and SaaS sectors. BlackLine took the No. 20 spot on the list alongside such powerhouses as Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday.



SaaStr Annual 2021 is taking place Monday, Sept. 27th, though Wednesday, Sept. 29th, both digitally and in-person at the San Mateo County Event Center in San Mateo, CA. SaaStr's goal is to "help everyone get from $0 to $100m ARR with less stress and more success by providing industry-leading content from the top minds in the SaaS community."

For more information or to register, visit here.



About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,600 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com .

