BlackLine COO To Speak At SuiteWorld18

The heart of any business is the financials. Getting to a point of strong financials requires maximizing customer growth, revenue and profit; delivering business insights on which to make key decisions; and unleashing employee talent that advances the business. In a session entitled 'The Future of Global Financials', representatives from NetSuite and Oracle will share their vision and strategy for enabling customers to succeed, and in turn, drive NetSuite's ultimate success. Mr. Huffman will join the others on stage to highlight how NetSuite's leading cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning) platform has improved efficiency, visibility and standardization of critical Finance & Accounting processes at BlackLine, helping to fuel the financial automation software provider's rapid, and continuing, global growth.

In addition to being a customer of NetSuite, BlackLine has been part of the NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network for many years. Huffman also will discuss the value joint customers can realize by using BlackLine's cloud platform for financial controls and automation alongside NetSuite.

SuiteWorld18 is taking place from Monday to Thursday, April 23rd to 26th, at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information, go here.

About BlackLine

BlackLine is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform.

Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize accounting operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close. More than 2,200 companies with users in approximately 150 countries around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements.

BlackLine is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation of FCPM.

Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

