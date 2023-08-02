BlackLine Delivers Industry's First Five-Day Fast Track Implementation

Midsize companies can now 'Go Live in 5' on the industry's leading financial close management platform

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking industry barriers again, accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced a five-day implementation for midsize companies. With BlackLine 5-Day Fast Track, new customers can 'Go live in 5' and be up and running on BlackLine's market-leading financial close management platform in time for their next month-end close.

Midsize organizations often don't have the time or resources to implement new accounting software. Their finance and accounting (F&A) staff need to spend as little time as possible on implementation and onboarding so they can focus on higher-value work. BlackLine has taken learnings from transforming the close for more than four thousand customers to guide midsize F&A teams through a fast-track set-up to help them realize the greatest value in the shortest amount of time.

BlackLine's agile approach was recently embraced by leading healthcare and services provider Matrix Medical Network which was ready to go on BlackLine's financial close management platform in less than five days – and a week before month-end.

"We didn't think a five-day implementation was possible," said Paul McDowell, chief accounting officer and treasurer at Matrix Medical Network. "But BlackLine's ability to quickly navigate our processes and data structure and then set up and train our team in less than a week – and just a week before our close – drove confidence that we made the right decision. We are already seeing value from BlackLine!"

Mark Donadio, chief accounting officer at the gaming industry's leading omnichannel payment solutions provider Pavilion Payments echoed the sentiment, "Why wouldn't you do it? Tell me another system you can implement in five days. The benefit of walking in and out in five days, having a team that is trained and invested, plus having dedicated support through the first two closes afterward is indispensable. We are ready to go close our books in BlackLine this month!"

BlackLine's quick time-to-value 5-Day Fast Track includes:

Implementation of BlackLine's Modern Accounting Playbook (MAP) for Financial Close offering including Task Management, Account Reconciliations, and Transaction Matching solutions





Set-up of a connector for ERP platforms most commonly used by midsize companies





Data integration from multiple sources, such as general ledgers, sub-ledgers, and bank accounts





User acceptance testing





End user and administrative training and onboarding of finance and accounting teams





Dedicated customer support throughout the first two close cycles

"Midsize organizations looking for a quick solution to their accounting challenges without compromises or having to sacrifice their ability to support future growth should consider BlackLine's 5-Day Fast Track," advises Robert Kugel, senior vice president and research director at Ventana Research. "The new rapid implementation offering saves valuable time and resources getting started while enabling businesses to gain agility, make better-informed decisions sooner, and reduce risk with less effort. BlackLine also offers dedicated support during the customer's first two closes, which goes a long way to ensuring customer success."

BlackLine has helped thousands of companies solve complex business challenges and scale for growth with more than 2,200 midsize organizations already realizing the benefits of using BlackLine to automate and modernize accounting processes.

"We know finance and accounting teams in midsize businesses have constraints when it comes to setting up new software and systems. We're here to help," said Therese Tucker, co-CEO at BlackLine. "With 5-Day Fast Track, we are eliminating time-consuming hurdles and delivering a seamless onboarding experience so teams can quickly realize the transformative power of the industry's most trusted financial close solution."

BlackLine 5-Day Fast Track is available now and initially in North America only. Restrictions apply. To learn more or to schedule a demo with an expert, go to blackline.com/midsize-organization/five-day-fast-track/.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE BlackLine