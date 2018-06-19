BlackLine Finance Execs Named CFO And Rising Star Of The Year By San Fernando Valley Business Journal

Mr. Partin was acknowledged for preparing BlackLine for the company's October 2016 debut on the Nasdaq and for since continuing to build a 'best-in-class' finance organization that has consistently driven growth and leveraged efficiencies. Mr. Villanova also was acknowledged for his leadership during and since the company's IPO, including his focus on internal controls and commitment to operational excellence.

BlackLine's finance controls and automation platform enables Continuous Accounting, an advance over the traditional record-to-report process where real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities allowing companies to continually capture, validate and analyze financial data in a timely and precise manner. Over 200,000 users across more than 2,200 companies in approximately 150 countries presently employ BlackLine's products and solutions to help increase accountant productivity, reduce risk, elevate controls and compliance functions and modernize their Finance and Accounting operations.

BlackLine is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform.

Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize accounting operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close. More than 2,200 companies with users in approximately 150 countries around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements.

BlackLine is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation of FCPM.

Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

