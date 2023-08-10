BlackLine Founder and Co-CEO Therese Tucker Named a Judge for 2023 Forbes Cloud 100

Since its inclusion in the first-ever Cloud 100, BlackLine has gone public, expanded into adjacent markets, and continues to help companies around the world embrace modern accounting

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) Founder and Co-CEO Therese Tucker was invited to serve as a judge for the prestigious 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 list. Tucker joined a distinguished judging panel including the CEOs of market leaders Box, Datadog, Smartsheet, Twilio, UiPath, and Zuora.

BlackLine was honored in 2016 with inclusion in the inaugural Forbes Cloud 100. Less than two months later, the accounting automation software leader made its debut on the Nasdaq.

"Therese's inclusion as a judge is not only an acknowledgment of her innovative contributions as a pioneer in the cloud software industry but also of the undeniable success and impact of BlackLine," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "We've watched BlackLine evolve from a promising startup into a dominant player in the accounting automation space, earning their place among the globe's leading software companies. We're honored that Therese and the other leading public cloud company CEOs have once again lent their expertise in identifying the next wave of cloud leaders."

Since its inception, BlackLine has continued to break barriers and define new possibilities for modern accounting. "BlackLine's path from inclusion in the inaugural Forbes Cloud 100, through to its public listing on the Nasdaq, and now as a fixture in the software industry landscape, offers an inspiring narrative for other emerging cloud businesses," added D'Onofrio.

Now in its eighth year, the annual Cloud 100 is the "definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world", published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . The 2023 Cloud 100 list can be viewed online at www.forbes.com/lists/cloud100. Winners will be celebrated at an in-person gala in San Francisco in October.

About BlackLine

