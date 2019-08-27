BlackLine Joins Forces With Google Cloud To Expand Global Footprint And Integrate Real-Time, Intelligent Data Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud designed to support increasing mission-critical workloads as BlackLine continues to scale globally. Under the terms of the agreement, BlackLine will leverage Google Cloud Platform to add innovative, cloud-native capabilities such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to enhance its financial automation platform with new real-time, intelligent functionality.

"As we expand our global presence and add functionality, we also need to grow our performance and scaling capabilities. As a result, BlackLine will begin using the power of the public cloud to deliver our next generation of products and scale existing solutions to provide our customers with the best possible experience – and on an accelerated delivery schedule," said BlackLine Chief Technology Officer Pete Hirsch. "Google Cloud provides BlackLine with virtually limitless computing power while allowing us to embrace open source technologies, continue to improve our industry-leading intelligent data platform, and incorporate artificial intelligence into future offerings."

BlackLine's 'cloud-first' strategy going forward is multi-faceted, focusing on three key areas:

Maximizing the potential of the BlackLine cloud platform as a real-time, intelligent data platform

Leveraging new cloud-native products and services and adding cloud-based capabilities to enhance the customer experience

Scaling for new and existing customers on a global level

"With Google Cloud, BlackLine is accelerating its digital transformation journey, taking a cloud-first approach to its products and services and utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Rob Enslin, President, Global Customer Operations, Google Cloud. "Most importantly, BlackLine customers will benefit from increased protections and the scalable infrastructure needed to keep pace in today's business world."



BlackLine and Google Cloud expect to further enable business growth, compliance and digital transformation initiatives, ensuring customers that their sensitive financial data remains secure, protected and available via Google Cloud. This new relationship reinforces BlackLine's strategy for meeting the digital financial transformation needs of its customers through the development of innovative solutions and strategic partnerships with market-leading providers of cloud and technology solutions.

"Google has been a valuable contributor on our Customer Advisory Board for several years now, sharing their digital financial transformation story with other industry leaders embarking on similar journeys," said BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker. "With our move to Google Cloud, we're taking our synergistic relationship to the next level."

BlackLine's move to Google Cloud will be a multi-year process, with the transition expected to begin this Fall.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform . Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize F&A operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close.

More than 2,800 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com .

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

