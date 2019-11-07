BlackLine Makes Deloitte's Fast 500™ List Of The Fastest-Growing Tech Companies In North America For Tenth Year In A Row

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has made Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™ ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America – marking the tenth year in a row the financial controls and automation software leader has made the prestigious list. The 2019 rankings are based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018, during which time BlackLine grew by 172 percent.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

BlackLine attributes its success to a constant focus on customer satisfaction, continuously growing its global partner ecosystem and increased market demand for its leading cloud-based platform on a global basis from both large and midsize organizations looking to improve financial controls, accelerate the financial close and automate key Finance & Accounting processes.

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."





About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: BL) cloud-based solutions transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

Nearly 2,900 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

