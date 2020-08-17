BlackLine Named A 'Best Place To Work In Los Angeles' In Annual Los Angeles Business Journal List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has been named by the Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) as one of the 'Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.' The accounting automation software leader is the only enterprise software provider based in LA on the list of large companies (over 250 employees) in the region and was recognized for leadership and culture.

The 'Best Places to Work in Los Angeles' program is open to all publicly or privately held companies with at least 15 employees working in LA County. The two-part selection process includes an evaluation of each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, and an Employee Engagement & Satisfaction Survey (EESS) which is used to evaluate the employees' workplace experience and company culture.

Some key findings from BlackLine's 2020 EESS include:

98 percent of employees say they understand the company's long-term strategy

97 percent say they are very satisfied working at BlackLine

97 percent like the people they work with

96 percent say they are proud to work at BlackLine

96 percent say they can trust what the company tells them

96 percent understand the importance of their role to the success of the company

95 percent of employees know the leadership cares about their well-being

"I speak for the entire leadership team when I say we are honored our employees consider BlackLine a great place to work," said Susan Otto, BlackLine's chief people officer. "Keeping our employees connected to our strategy, business imperatives, and especially to each other, is essential – now more than ever while we are all working from home. We are so proud of the culture we're building as a BlackLine team and make it a priority to empower our employees with resources, benefits, training and growth opportunities to fuel their success and wellbeing. We want to thank everyone for their continued hard work and dedication."

Some of the survey comments from BlackLine employees include:

"All around solid leadership team, diverse team members, and high-technology. With everything going on today with the COVID-19 pandemic, BlackLine regularly pushes new and creative objectives with employees in mind….Love the challenges my work provides and I have been rewarded for taking on those challenges in growth and compensation."





"BlackLine actively presents opportunities for employees to challenge themselves, as well as present their opinion on matters that impact others. The company values hard work by acknowledging achievements in an all-hands manner, calling out specific ways in which an employee went above and beyond their typical role and responsibility. The way that the leadership team has handled the coronavirus pandemic should be exemplary to other organizations of similar size and growth."





"BlackLine does a really great job of taking care of its employees, which fosters a sense of ownership and contribution from everyone. I think most employees are willing to go above and beyond, would count co-workers as some of their closest friends and are personally invested in the success of the company."





"BlackLine is a literal dream of an employer. You are a person first, employee second and this is evident across all levels of the organization. For such a large organization, we still feel like a family that is working together for a purpose we all believe strongly in."





"I love that BlackLine has such a diverse workforce. Management is very responsive and communication within the company is excellent. Collaboration and engagement across teams is encouraged. I am proud to be associated with BlackLine and I feel that my input matters."

BlackLine is hiring. Some of the many benefits the company offers include unlimited paid time off (PTO), 100% paid employee medical, dental and vision insurance, company-match 401K and an annual tuition reimbursement of $3,000. The company also has an annual employee recognition program, the Circle of Excellence Awards, which recognize the top performers in each department with an all-expense paid vacation for the employee and a guest. Additionally, BlackLine matches employee charitable donations and proudly supports the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, among other charitable organizations.

For information about working at BlackLine, including a current list of open positions, please visit https://www.blackline.com/careers.

The 14th annual 'Best Places to Work in Los Angeles' list was revealed during a virtual event on Aug. 5th and is running in the Aug. 11th issue of the LABJ.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 3,100 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

SOURCE BlackLine

Related Links

http://www.blackline.com

