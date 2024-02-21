BlackLine Named to G2's Annual Best Accounting & Finance Software List for the 5th Year in a Row

Digital finance transformation leader recognized by customers for ease-of-use, visibility, breadth of functionality, workflow, and reporting capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: BL) Financial Close Management solution was recently honored by G2, a leading online software marketplace and peer review platform, as one of the 'Best Accounting & Finance Products for 2024'. This marks the fifth consecutive year G2 has recognized BlackLine's leadership position as a premier platform for the Office of the CFO.

The BlackLine Financial Close Management solution was honored by G2, a leading online software marketplace and peer review platform, as one of the ‘Best Accounting & Finance Products for 2024’, marking the fifth consecutive year G2 has recognized BlackLine’s leadership position as a premier platform for the Office of the CFO. The only provider of end-to-end financial close automation software on this year’s list, BlackLine ranked in the top 50 out of nearly 3,500 accounting and finance products.

G2 is the world's largest software marketplace, with more than 90 million buyers annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — using G2 to make smarter software decisions based on end-user reviews. The G2 Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a company or product must have received at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

The only provider of end-to-end financial close automation software on this year's list, BlackLine ranked in the top 50 out of nearly 3,500 accounting and finance products. According to G2, "Less than 1% of all vendors listed on G2 made this year's awards."

Here's a sampling of 5-star reviews from users across multiple industries and from various company sizes about their experience with BlackLine:

"Fantastic Product . I love BlackLine because everything you could possibly need outside of an ERP is available." Enterprise > 1000 employees

. I love BlackLine because everything you could possibly need outside of an ERP is available." Enterprise > 1000 employees "BlackLine has transformed our month-end close . Using BlackLine in our day-to-day accounting workflow has completely transformed our month-end close process. BlackLine allows our team to reconcile many accounts before the close even starts. This has shortened our close from a 20+ day process to 10-12 days per month." Midsize 51-1000 employees

. Using BlackLine in our day-to-day accounting workflow has completely transformed our month-end close process. BlackLine allows our team to reconcile many accounts before the close even starts. This has shortened our close from a 20+ day process to 10-12 days per month." Midsize 51-1000 employees "Best in Class... 4x customer . BlackLine allows us to have a more comprehensive and trustworthy insight to our financials, which is essential to our public parent company. Being able to report confidently in critical times is imperative to our continued success." – Real Estate (Midsize 51-1000 employees)

. BlackLine allows us to have a more comprehensive and trustworthy insight to our financials, which is essential to our public parent company. Being able to report confidently in critical times is imperative to our continued success." – Real Estate (Midsize 51-1000 employees) "World Class Financial Close Management Tool with end-to-end solution provider. I handle multiple deployments globally. BlackLine has addressed business problems like centralizing the data across all regions on one platform. Month-end progress is monitored in real-time." - System administrator (Enterprise > 1000 employees)

I handle multiple deployments globally. BlackLine has addressed business problems like centralizing the data across all regions on one platform. Month-end progress is monitored in real-time." - System administrator (Enterprise > 1000 employees) "BlackLine has transformed my workday! BlackLine provides real-time results and detailed reporting. I can check in on my team's status on journals, tasks, and reconciliations easily. I have an audit trail of all submissions, comments to support what is going on with the line items detail, and documentation at my fingertips." - Senior Accounting Manager (Enterprise > 1000 employees)

BlackLine provides real-time results and detailed reporting. I can check in on my team's status on journals, tasks, and reconciliations easily. I have an audit trail of all submissions, comments to support what is going on with the line items detail, and documentation at my fingertips." - Senior Accounting Manager (Enterprise > 1000 employees) "Optimize your Close Process! We have a very small team that manages the accounting function for five subsidiaries globally. We are able to run a tight close process every month, thanks to BlackLine." – Midsize 51-1000 employees

We have a very small team that manages the accounting function for five subsidiaries globally. We are able to run a tight close process every month, thanks to BlackLine." – Midsize 51-1000 employees "BlackLine: A perfect product for accounting automation. A great tool. It's easy to navigate and offers a lot of features. Modules are easy to use. (It is) very easy to keep track of all the financial activities." - Food & Beverages (Enterprise > 1000 employees)

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers, representing a vote of confidence from real software users," said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2. "These awards spotlight those, such as BlackLine, that have risen to the top among thousands of companies and achieved recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice."

To read more BlackLine reviews at G2, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting and finance processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's market-leading cloud platform and customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, intercompany accounting, invoice-to-cash, and consolidation processes – inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys.

More than 4,300 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and is recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Sydney, and Singapore. For more information, visit blackline.com.

SOURCE BlackLine