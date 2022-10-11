BlackLine Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

Accounting automation software leader recognized for fostering an environment where employees 'truly love and feel in synch with' the company

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has been named to the 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, an annual ranking presented by Newsweek in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

BlackLine took the No. 56 spot, alongside such notable names as Dell and SAP America, recognized for a variety of factors that BPI has identified as most important to employee satisfaction, including "Is collaboration and teamwork important?" "Are there opportunities for advancement?" "Is the company a good citizen?"

"Our culture at BlackLine is focused on our people and providing the tools and support they need to succeed," said Susan Otto, BlackLine's chief people officer. "We aim to offer everyone the opportunity to do great work, develop their career and find their purpose. We are honored that our employees told Newsweek they love BlackLine."

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrate that commitment."

In addition to BlackLine's strong culture and career development opportunities, some of the many generous benefits BlackLine offers include unlimited paid time off; competitive medical, dental and vision insurance; company funded HSA; company-match Dependent Care FSA and 401K; an employee stock purchase plan; and an annual tuition reimbursement. The company also matches employee donations to eligible non-profits up to $250 per year and supports employees as they grow their families with extended maternity coverage and paid parental leave.

The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces list was published in the Oct. 14th issue of Newsweek. To view the complete list online, go here.

For information about working at BlackLine, including a list of open positions, please visit https://careers.blackline.com/careers-home.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,000 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

