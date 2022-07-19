BlackLine Named to The Software Report's 2022 Top 100 Software Companies List

Awardees were selected based on a comprehensive evaluation process including a rigorous review of nomination feedback received in addition to deep research into a company's ratings on Glassdoor, G2, Capterra and other publicly available information. The Software Report takes a holistic view, encompassing product quality, organizational effectiveness, management caliber and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) involvement, among other criteria.

According to The Software Report, "Regardless of their size or age, the companies on this year's list are transforming the software industry in their respective categories while delivering incredible value to their customers. From cloud computing to data storage, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and workflow management, these are the companies to watch."

BlackLine was recognized by The Software Report as an industry leader with impressive customer and partner rosters on track to further penetrate the $28+ billion opportunity in the financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting markets.

Today, BlackLine has more than 3,800 customers with users in over 130 countries. This latest recognition is testament to the hard work and ongoing support of BlackLine's customers, partners and employees around the world. The complete feature article and 2022 list can be viewed here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,800 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

SOURCE BlackLine