BlackLine Names Human Resources Leader Mary Ainsworth as Chief People Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that human resources leader and cloud software industry veteran Mary Ainsworth has joined the accounting automation software leader as chief people officer, effective Sept. 5th. In her new role, Ainsworth is responsible for building, scaling, and elevating BlackLine's global talent practices and programs as the company continues to inspire, power, and guide customers on their digital finance transformation journeys. She will report to Co-CEO Owen Ryan.

"Our employees are our most important asset. High-performing companies need highly engaged, inspired, and dedicated employees who will, in turn, work their hardest to treat our customers well," said Ryan. "Mary understands the importance and value of the people who work here. She has a proven track record of attracting and retaining top talent and building high-performance teams, fostering strong employee engagement, creativity, and productivity."

Ainsworth comes to BlackLine with more than 15 years of experience building and leading successful human resources organizations, most recently as EVP and chief people officer at cloud experience management pioneer and market leader Medallia. Before that, she served as EVP and chief people officer at CallidusCloud, the rapidly growing sales performance management leader that was acquired by SAP. Previously, Ainsworth worked at Robert Half International where she managed strategic recruiting efforts for both public and private companies.

"I am excited to join a market leader with such an unwavering dedication to its customers and employees," said Ainsworth. "BlackLine has always fostered an employee-centric culture that inspires employees to contribute at the highest levels and perform to the best of their abilities. I look forward to building on this great high-performance foundation and ensuring BlackLine continues to be a great place to work—an inclusive and innovative space where talent thrives."

BlackLine is consistently recognized as a leading workplace based on employee survey feedback, as well as third-party culture and HR practices audits, in rankings put out by prestigious outlets including Inc., Fortune, and Newsweek.

"I'm confident Mary will continue to nurture and evolve a culture-first organization built on innovation, agility, and inclusivity, enabling teams and individuals to perform at their best, which will be critical to the company's sustainable growth over the long term," added Ryan.

