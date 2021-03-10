BlackLine Receives SAP® EMEA North Partner Excellence Award 2021 For Solution Extensions - Growth

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Growth. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing partners in the region that have made outstanding contributions to driving customers' digital transformations. Recipients of this year's awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

"The relationships that SAP has with its customers come with a deep understanding of the long-term goals of their digital transformation initiatives," said Mel Zeledon, BlackLine's senior vice president of channels and alliances. "SAP and BlackLine help customers understand the value of adopting solution extensions from BlackLine as part of their SAP S/4HANA® and digital finance transformation journeys. As a result, we continued to see growth, adding new logos around the globe. As businesses embark on their transformation journey to the intelligent enterprise, BlackLine and SAP are ready to engage and deliver increased value to customers."

Winners of the regional awards for partner excellence were selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, and nominations were based on SAP's internal sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories including overall sales, innovation, technology and services, as well as solution-specific areas.

"BlackLine helps businesses streamline the financial close process by providing automated balance sheet substantiation and intercompany governance functionality within a controlled, end-to-end solution," said Martin Naraschewski, senior vice president, global head of line of business finance for SAP. "By offering BlackLine's solutions as SAP Solution Extensions, we are enabling our global customers to adopt and benefit from leading cloud technology that brings them added value, particularly for those running on SAP S/4HANA. It's exciting to see the momentum building for BlackLine's solutions, and we are enthusiastic about the future of our partnership."

The BlackLine automation platform complements functionality provided by SAP ERP Financials and SAP S/4HANA. The integration brings enhanced control, automation and data integrity to audit, finance and accounting departments worldwide, while ensuring that data flowing to and from SAP solutions does so through standardized processes. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions are offered as SAP Solution Extensions under the following names:

SAP Account Substantiation and Automation by BlackLine

SAP Account Substantiation and Automation by BlackLine, premier edition

SAP Intercompany Financial Hub by BlackLine

Hundreds of the world's leading companies currently run BlackLine alongside SAP technology. However, BlackLine is ERP agnostic and integrates with more than 30 different leading source systems, an added benefit for businesses using SAP solutions with multiple ERPs.

The 2021 SAP Partner Excellence Awards were presented at the recent SAP Customer Success Summit.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,400 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

