Blackline Safety opens G7 EXO Early Access program, showcasing area monitors at NSC 2019

"Blackline worked closely with key customers to define the expectations for our new G7 EXO area monitor family," said Sean Stinson, VP Sales and Product Management . "As we prepare for shipments in early 2020, our G7 EXO Early Access program enables businesses to be the first to experience the latest direct-to-cloud area monitoring technology prior to launch. To support customers' procurement planning, G7 EXO Early Access delivers the critical hands-on evaluation with one-on-one support directly from our product development team."

G7 EXO specifications include:

Drop-and-go area monitoring with 3G/4G LTE cellular and optional Iridium satellite connectivity

The industry's longest runtime with over 100 days of battery life

10-second gas readings that are supported by Blackline Analytics cloud-based software

Automatic configuration from the Blackline Safety Cloud

Intelligent zones that notify workers in the area of gas-based hazards

The same, broad lineup of G7 plug-and-play gas sensor cartridges as G7 wearables

Diffusion operation with the option of a four-channel pump to remotely sample air from confined spaces

Optional 24/7 live monitoring by Blackline's in-house Safety Operations Center

G7 EXO works alongside employees equipped with G7 wearable monitors. Both systems continuously stream location and gas reading data to the Blackline Safety Cloud, providing a full situational overview of a business' workforce and facility, or disaster response location. With integrated connectivity, a live team stands by, ready to respond to an emergency or evacuate teams from dangers that can be seen and those that are hidden from view.

At the NSC 2019 Congress and Expo that runs from September 9–11 in San Diego, Blackline will be showcasing G7 EXO alongside its included Blackline Analytics reporting. Visit booth 3735 to meet Blackline's product team to learn more about how G7 EXO will help enterprises move their gas detection program into the next decade.

Visit www.BlacklineSafety.com to learn more about Blackline Safety's connected portfolio, and follow Blackline Safety on Twitter @BlacklineSafety.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



SOURCE Blackline Safety Corp.

Related Links

https://www.blacklinesafety.com/

