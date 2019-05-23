Blackline Safety receives $1M order as largest Canadian customer upgrades to G7

"During their buying cycles, top-tier businesses thoroughly evaluate every vendor to ensure their investment delivers maximum value throughout their organization," said Sean Stinson, VP Sales and Product Management at Blackline Safety . "Having won our client's business for a second time, we demonstrated again how G7 products and services deliver superior value compared to competitor offerings."

Blackline's G7x connected safety system includes the G7x wearable and the G7 Bridge portable satellite base station. Employees wearing G7x devices are remotely monitored by the Blackline Safety Cloud via the vehicle-mounted G7 Bridge satellite base station. Offering up to 2 km (1.2 miles) of wireless coverage from the nearest G7 Bridge, employees can work confidently knowing their safety is being monitored by a live team.

"The energy landscape is changing where businesses are undergoing a digital transformation to stay competitive," said Mr. Stinson. "For over a decade, Blackline has innovated at the forefront of industrial connected safety, delivering enterprise-ready solutions that work out-of-the-box." He added, "Every G7x wearable generates large volumes of location-enabled data. While an employee may not notice a low-level of gas while walking through a facility, G7x will capture that reading and report it to the Blackline Safety Cloud, ensuring that maintenance teams receive this data."

Blackline's data analytics software is the first of its kind, helping businesses visualize and interact with their data. Armed with over ten automated reports, Blackline Analytics, businesses new insights into their operations — such as viewing 'heat maps' of low-level gas exposures that can be used to drive corrective actions. In addition to Blackline Analytics software, clients receive wireless connectivity, data storage, a cloud-hosted user portal, device configuration management, automated G7 firmware updates and a lifetime gas sensor and pump warranty.

Blackline is the only gas detection vendor in the world that offers clients the option of employee monitoring by an in-house 24/7 live Safety Operations Center. Every alert is managed from onset to resolution according to the customer's exact response protocol. A team of highly-trained agents receive each alert in real-time, along with the alert type, the employee's identity, location and whether atmospheric gas hazards are present. Empowered with full situational awareness, agents dispatch responders, delivering help in the shortest period of time.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world's first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

