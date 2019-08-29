Blackline Safety targets digital transformation, introduces new data science offering

"Working at the forefront of connected worker technologies, Blackline already provides our clients with a full situational overview of their operations," said Sean Stinson, VP Sales and Product Management. "Our new Blackline Vision program goes even further, supporting digital transformation programs with custom reporting and dashboarding, through to complex integration with learning management systems, scheduling systems, weather data, project management software and much more."

Blackline Vision bundles data science consulting with custom data design services and integration. Together, this new program helps businesses achieve a deeper understanding of their operations and safety programs, supporting data-driven decision-making. With Blackline Vision, businesses can:

Study movement patterns in order to optimize workflows

Deliver weather alerts to personnel who may face adverse conditions

Understand factors that affect productivity during intensive maintenance and construction projects

See how low-level gas levels in a facility correlate to recent shifts in process temperature and pressure

Understand the relationship between incidents and recency of employee training programs

Gain a more detailed view of regulatory compliance by factoring employee vacation and sick leave

Blackline Vision also provides clients with the opportunity to leverage the large volumes of data generated by Blackline's G7 line of connected safety wearables. Each employee-worn monitor continuously streams data to the Blackline Safety Cloud, providing a full overview of distributed workforces, with the option of automating emergency response and evacuation management.

At the NSC2019 Congress and Expo that runs from September 9–11 in San Diego, Blackline will be showcasing its new Blackline Vision program alongside its free Blackline Analytics reporting for G7 wearables. Visit booth 3735 to meet Blackline's in-house Data Science team to learn more about how Blackline Vision helps enterprises with their digital transformation projects.

Visit www.BlacklineSafety.com to learn more about Blackline Safety's connected portfolio, and follow Blackline Safety on Twitter @BlacklineSafety.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

