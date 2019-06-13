Blackline Safety's G7 triggers emergency response after fiery collision in remote Mexico

"We were in the middle of nowhere when we saw the explosion, and the nearest city was 30 miles away," said Martin Guillen, Sales Manager at Enjoy Safety, "Abel and I immediately got out of the car and ran off the road, away from the flames." He added "We feared following cars behind might not see us due to rain and smoke."

Once safely off to the side of the road, both gentlemen pulled the SOS latch on their G7 devices. Within 35 seconds, one of Blackline's bilingual SOC agents was on the phone with Jose Luis Santillan, Director of Operations at Enjoy, confirming that two team members had triggered alerts. Armed with critical situational insight about the incident as it was unfolding, the agent dispatched emergency responders to the remote location. Within 20 minutes, fire and ambulance services had arrived on the scene.

G7 is a comprehensive safety monitoring system that connects users to Blackline's in-house, 24/7 live monitoring team in the event of an emergency. Through Blackline's live monitoring portal, agents are able to determine the exact location of a worker and dispatch help according to the client's customized emergency response protocol.

"The speed of response was incredible, and the agent was very professional when responding to the call for help," said Mr. Santillan. "The best thing was they knew where, when and who was involved in the accident and could send help to their exact location within minutes." He added, "Martin and Abel were given peace of mind that they knew help was contacted, which allowed them to focus on helping the people around them." Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred during the incident.

"Blackline's G7 is an incredible system, and this shows how important it is to have this type of monitor," added Mr. Guillen. "Nobody expects to be in the middle of an accident like this until it happens to you, and it demonstrates how critical it is to be prepared when it does." He added, "Now we truly understand the meaning of 'we've got your back.'"

To learn more about Blackline Safety's connected portfolio, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and follow Blackline Safety on Twitter @BlacklineSafety.

About Enjoy Safety: Enjoy Safety specializes in respiratory protection equipment plus gas and fire detection. We are focused on providing innovative solutions that protect people, assets and the environment. We work for our customers with enthusiasm and honesty, providing confidence through the responsibility and integrity delivered by each of our employees.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world's first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



SOURCE Blackline Safety Corp.

Related Links

https://www.blacklinesafety.com/

