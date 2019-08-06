BlackLine Unveils New Tiered Strategic Alliance Program For Consulting Partners

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the tremendous growth in the number of global and regional advisory firms over the last several years, BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has unveiled a new tiered program to generate additional value working more closely with its strategic consulting partners. The new program combines BlackLine's existing Affiliate and Enterprise Consulting Partner Programs into a single, expanded and unified BlackLine Alliance Partner Program designed to provide an even greater level of expertise and service to enterprise and mid-market customers undergoing digital financial transformations.

"Gartner research shows that 72 percent of organizations have plans to leverage the cloud for financial applications in the next three years."*

"We believe that the Gartner forecast presents an incredibly compelling opportunity for BlackLine and our partners," said Michael Otto, vice president, global strategic alliances, BlackLine. "By combining our market-leading financial close platform with the expertise of leading financial advisory firms, we provide customers access to a best-of-breed solution coupled with extensive thought leadership. As a result, customers can leverage BlackLine and our partners as true strategic advisors in their digital financial transformation journeys."

Based on a clearly defined tiered model that rewards success, five new partner tiers provide growing degrees of go-to-market enablement, incentives, funding, training, recognition and marketing support. As partners drive results, they obtain greater access to additional BlackLine benefits and resources. Tiers include Select, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum and have either a global or regional designation.

Achieving a specific tier is based on a partner's volume of business in assisting customers with their finance transformation journeys using BlackLine's solutions, as well as the degree to which partners scale their practice with the required level of training, marketing, practice-building and go-to-market investments. BlackLine consulting partners can further set their practices apart with industry expertise, geographic focus and the delivery of other integrated solutions. Partner tiers will be awarded on a yearly basis.

Going into 2019, Deloitte and EY have each achieved the highest tier as global Platinum Partners, based on strong growth both in the number of customer engagements and substantial investments in their BlackLine services.

In North America, tenured BlackLine partners UHY and Vaco each have achieved Platinum status for this year, with RGP and Clearsulting reaching the Gold level. Silver status has been obtained by RSM in the United States, and also by Improven BV in Europe.

For a full list of active BlackLine Alliance Partners or to learn more, please review the alliance partner section on BlackLine's website at https://www.blackline.com/partners/strategic-alliance-partners.

*Smarter With Gartner, "3 Things to Know Before Moving Financial Applications to the Cloud", May 20, 2019, https://www.gartner.com/smarterwithgartner/3-things-to-know-before-moving-financial-applications-to-the-cloud/

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations.

Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize F&A operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close.

More than 2,800 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

