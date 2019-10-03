BlackLine Wins 2019 Platinum PR Award For 'Mistrust In The Numbers' Integrated Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial automation software provider BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has won in the Integrated Communications campaign category at the 2019 Platinum PR Awards for its global 2018-2019 marketing and communications campaign, 'Mistrust in the Numbers.'

The prestigious Platinum PR Awards, put on annually by PR News, recognize outstanding achievements in communications and marketing and attract submissions from some of the world's biggest and most well-known brands. Taking the top prize in its category, BlackLine's 'Mistrust in the Numbers' campaign shone a light on the potential scale of financial data inaccuracies that lie undetected in Finance & Accounting departments worldwide.

The globally coordinated PR and marketing activities were rolled out across seven markets and were based on the results of BlackLine's flagship annual survey, which identified concerns from C-suite and Finance & Accounting professionals around the accuracy and transparency of financial reporting.

Developed with the support of BlackLine's London-based PR agency Kaizo, 'Mistrust in the Numbers' generated immediate, medium and long-term media interest, securing over 75 pieces of coverage in national, international, business and accountancy trade publications, as well as interviews for BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker with such media outlets as Bloomberg EMEA, The Wall Street Journal's CFO Journal and BBC Business Matters. The campaign also generated more than 95,000 landing page views and created multiple opportunities for the BlackLine sales team to engage with both existing and potential customers.

"From the beginning, we created a multi-disciplinary team to ensure the campaign was truly integrated and global – from PR/communications to marketing and demand generation to social," said Andres Botero, BlackLine's chief marketing officer. "However, the critical success factor was taking the time to understand the most pressing concerns and priorities of our key audiences; and then to create relevant, eye-catching materials that really resonated and engaged. It is gratifying to receive such eminent industry recognition for our work."

BlackLine surveyed over 1,100 C-suite executives and Finance & Accounting professionals in large and midsize organizations around the world to determine confidence levels in the accuracy of financial data and the perceived impact of errors on business. To learn more, go here.

The 2019 Platinum PR Award winners were celebrated at a gala dinner in New York City in September.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: BL) cloud-based solutions automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key Finance and Accounting processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

More than 2,800 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

SOURCE BlackLine

